Why these Cork women are promising to #getinthepicture this weekend

I’M a woman on a mission to liberate women from hiding, and from holding themselves back from getting into the picture of their lives. I am declaring ‘Enough is enough’.

I found freedom after decades of weighing my self-worth on the scales and want to help you find it too.

The campaign is back, and I am inviting women to ‘Get In The Picture’ on National Photography Day on August 19. Perfectly-imperfect, I want you to upload a photo of yourself to Instagram, tagging @sharonhuggard_, and #getinthepicture to be in with a chance to win some incredible prizes and be part of this movement.

In a recent poll, 91% of women cited that they were unhappy with their bodies.

The campaign mantra ‘You are Enough’ aims to promote self-acceptance and celebrate our uniqueness and individuality. It aims to challenge unrealistic beauty standards and break the cult of perfectionism being perpetuated in society and on social media platforms.

Sharon Huggard. Picture: Anna Groniecka Photography

Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and you deserve to be celebrated and seen just as you are.

The irony is, the more you avoid photographs of yourself, the more you dislike the ones you see, because our brain is designed to prefer the familiar. It is called the ‘mere exposure’ effect and one of the reasons you hate photographs is that they are unfamiliar.

So, if there was ever a reason to #getintothepicture to make the unfamiliar familiar, then this is it!

Last year, one of the highlights was seeing all the photographs of women, all different and all beautiful.

For more information, check out www.getinthepicture.ie and join the fun on Instagram @sharonhuggard_

Let’s hear from five incredible Cork women who took part in last year’s campaign, and find out why it was so important to them to #getinthepicture

Audrey Muldoon, with her sons.

Audrey Muldoon, Crossbarry

The Get in the Picture campaign deeply resonated with me.

I like to put my best face forward before any camera, it is automatic that I fiddle with my hair and attempt to look my best.

However, #getinthepicture deeply impacted me when I went to find the pictures that have captured myself, my two sons, and my late husband, Martin. The photos I found were not always the most flattering of me, yet it reminds me of something of that day/holiday that I wasn’t conscious of in my memory bank.

This year, my sister-in-law sent me a small video clip of myself and Martin dancing at her wedding in September, 2000.

We looked alive, young, and poignantly, it was before the diagnosis of Martin’s cancer. It struck home that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

I have made a conscious effort to get into loads of photos with my two sons. I want them to have access to photos of us as a family, these images of the small delights of life.

I used to think “that there is no need for a photo as I won’t forget this moment”, but I have forgotten loads of great moments.

When Martin passed away, my boys were eight and 11 years old. I made a conscious decision that I was going to live life and show them how precious life is. I now realise part of this promise is to put myself in the photos with them so that in years to come they can easily access the beautiful serendipity sparkles of life and love.

Sarah Leather.

Sarah Leather, Simplicity Strategist, from West Cork, @the_sarah_leather

Even though I was quite shy as a child, I never really had a lot of confidence issues.

I’d always loved being in family photos and had no problem having head shots done for my business.

In my 30s and early 40s I had a lot of press through my business and was regularly in newspapers, featured on national TV, and I’d even done two TEDx talks.

Everything was good until it wasn’t. A few years ago I was due to go to a networking event and was frozen in the chair. I couldn’t stand up.

Earlier that week, I had been due to write an article and didn’t do it. I couldn’t hit the ‘send’ button. I’d stopped posting on social media and just wanted to hide from the world.

I sent a text to say I wasn’t well and apologised for my late notice, as I was doing a short talk at the event.

The following day I went to see my GP and cried for what seemed like forever. I knew it was menopause-related (I’d worked with women and their hormones for 25 years before becoming a business coach). It felt like my whole world had fallen apart overnight, but in hindsight, it had been happening for the best part of a decade.

Women often dismiss the peri-menopause phase as just being busy and having an overstretched schedule, but they are often running into trouble with their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Visibility is a massive issue for many of the peri/menopausal and midlife women I work with, and it doesn’t just cost them their self-esteem, it can cost them their business. It would have cost me more if I hadn’t got the support I needed.

During this time in a woman’s life, it can feel very unsafe to be visible, especially online and on social media.

Although it was a very dark time in my life, I’m now grateful for the experience. I studied to become a trauma-informed coach, I can now see how other women are struggling and help them to get front and centre of a photo or video for their business. It’s hard at first, but becomes easier over time.

I’m so grateful for the work Sharon is doing with the ‘Get In The Picture’ Campaign and am an avid supporter of this important work.

I loved the buzz around it last year and watching women post their photos sent out a powerful message. Women deserve to be seen.

Sonya Heslin.

Sonya Heslin, Cork city

In the summer of 2022, when Sharon announced the launch of her ‘Get in the Picture’ campaign, I knew instantly that I wanted in!

As a fashion model, I am no stranger to having my photo taken, but those photos are all taken with hair and make-up done, in the perfect lighting by a professional photographer. Not to mention, of course, I know my angles and how to pose to flatter my body.

However, when I scroll through the camera roll on my phone, there’s a glaring absence of photos of me with my friends and family. The ‘real Sonya’ was absent.

So, on Friday, August 19, 2022, while having a lovely lunch with my sister, I snapped a quick pic. Not filtered. Not posed. Just in the moment. Hundreds of other women did the same on the same day also and, strange as it may sound, it was powerful.

The photo wasn’t the most ‘flattering’ of images, but it captured a happy moment with my sister… isn’t that what photos are supposed to be about? Capturing memories?

On my bedside locker stands a gorgeous photo of my maternal grandmother taken when she was about 30, I’d guess. I love that photo so much because I loved my nana so much. I think she looks like the most beautiful woman in the world in this photo… Now, I wonder if she would agree. No-one who loves you is ever going to look at a photo of you and think ‘She’d have been a better friend/nana/mother/colleague if she were thinner or prettier’.

So, this August 19, I urge you to get out of your own way and #getinthepicture.

Annett Murphy.

Annett Murphy, Effortless Parenting, Blarney

Last year’s ‘Get in the Picture’ campaign deeply resonated with me because I was one of those women and mothers who ran away when it came to family portrait time.

Many years ago, I was at my cousin’s wedding and the photographer had set up this beautiful swing. He offered to take a professional shot of our family, for free.

At the time I couldn’t bear to look at any photograph of myself that had ever been taken. In every single one, I found something to criticise.

The sad outcome is that now, years later when I am more at peace with who I am, I regret not having gotten into the picture and have those memories to look back on.

The most powerful insight I got was when Sharon described the impact it has on the family who comes after us.

Our descendants may be interested in what their ancestors looked like, and even enjoy it?

I was particularly thinking of my daughter, who became a teenager since the first #getinthepicture was launched last summer. How I allowed my self-worth to be trampled on by my old patterns and programmes were an example I no longer wanted to set.

What I have since learned is that I am re-awakening the ability to feel the energy behind a picture.

The expression ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’ comes to mind.

What has become as clear as day to me is that the moment an image is captured, the intention behind it can be seen.

So, when it comes to having my picture taken, I am now aware of whether I am my authentic self or whether I fear the judgment of others.

I can relate all this to my passion for supporting parents to raise children who are caring, confident, responsible, and respectful, in that our role modelling comes first and leads by example.

I loved seeing the photos of women with their children last year... let’s show them the way I encourage all who are thinking about or maybe hesitating to take part in this year’s campaign to #getinthepicture.

Mary Wall.

Mary Wall @marywall_coaching

Bishopstown (currently living in Devon)

The #getinthepicture campaign came along at the perfect time for me.

Like many women, I rarely posted pictures of myself on social media.

However, I was told that had to change when I started my coaching business as it was important for people to see my face so that I would be familiar to them.

I have to say that, in the beginning, I felt so awkward even taking selfies. I was very conscious of my crooked teeth not being up to scratch so that I rarely opened my mouth in photos.

The campaign encouraged me to be much braver in showing my face and to have more fun in the kinds of pictures I started to post.

I moved away from thinking I had to always be professional and looked more into having a bit of fun and enjoying myself when being photographed.

I became much less focused on picking myself apart, the teeth, the nose, and the rest, and more into the kind of energy I was projecting and whether or not the image felt like me.

The campaign made me think about how, as women, we can tend to hide ourselves when it comes to being in photos, especially if we’ve put on a bit of weight or are unhappy with our appearance in some way, and that’s sad because in doing that we’re erasing ourselves in a way from our own lives.

What struck me about the campaign was seeing such a variety of women delighting in showing themselves.

We’re all so used to seeing a very limited range of what’s considered beauty in the media, and when I look back now at the photos from the #getinthepicture campaign, what strikes me is the beauty I see in each and every face.

I’d encourage any woman, no matter how camera shy you might be, to give it a go, you will change how you look at yourself in ways you can’t yet imagine.

To get involved in the #getinthepicture campaign on Saturday, August 19, check out www.getinthepicture.ie and join the fun on Instagram @sharonhuggard_