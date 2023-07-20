Women take part in Cork project 'breaking a cycle' through education

FEW places could capture the spirit of Cork city better than The Dillon’s Cross Project (DXP), based in the Glen Resource Centre.

DXP is an outreach service of the Education Unit in Cork Prison, providing educational opportunities for the female relatives of prisoners and ex-prisoners.

Funded by Cork Education and Training Board (CETB), the HSE, the Irish Prison Service and The Sisters of Mercy, the programme offers a full QQI Certificate in General Learning Level 3 and caters for 12-14 learners each year.

Participants and teachers at the Dillon's Cross Project in Cork which hosted the National Learning Network funded WRAP Project. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The women who attend across the academic year in the DXP are currently engaging in a pilot programme, designed to support their wellbeing and connection across the summer months. As well as linking with the Glen Community Garden, they have just finished up the HSE’s Wellness Recover Action Plan (WRAP) project, which was facilitated by the National Learning Network as a community gesture.

Before going into the classroom to join the closing celebrations, I meet teacher Michael Carey on the steps outside. He gets straight to the heart of the place, offering me the warmest of welcomes.

“We’re all about community here. So much of this summer programme is to do with the social aspect.”

He guides me into the kitchen.

“When the women arrive in the morning, they come straight in here for a chat and a cup of tea.

It is so meaningful for them to engage in community education in this way, as previous experiences may have left feelings of being marginalised.

“This isn’t about second chances because for some of the women it is their first chance at accessing education. They are breaking a cycle themselves. It is about engagement and connection.”

Tutors and participants during the WRAP Project funded by the National Learning Network at the Dillon's Cross Project in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Closing Ceremony

This engagement and connection is exactly what I witness when I meet the women inside, laughing and joking as they mark the end of their recent WRAP course.

WRAP is a personalised wellness and recovery system born out of and rooted in the principle of self-determination. It helps people to control intrusive thoughts, feelings, and behaviours in order to improve their quality of life.

“It was such a brilliant course. I really got a lot from it,” says participant Catherine.

The last week was all about recovery and relationships. We’ve done meditation too and learned different ways to relax. It was really great.

Paula is grateful to have made such good friends through the programme.

“I didn’t know anyone when I started in the DXP last September, but now we’re the best of friends.”

Dolores, who has five children and two grandchildren, is most affected by the training around learning to say ‘no’.

“I just know now that sometimes I have to say ‘no’ if I can’t manage something and that is okay. The teachers were so helpful during the course. I really felt like I could chat about anything.”

Eileen Ryan who, alongside Joanna O’Leary and Marian Ward, ran the WRAP course, is beaming.

“These participants were great. They showed great commitment and engagement.”

She’s happy to tell me a little bit more about the programme.

“It’s a minimum of 18 hours and offers participants useful tips on self-management, how to stay well and healthy, how to recover.

“We are fully trained facilitators, having gained our qualifications in the USA Copeland Centre.

This is a ‘community gesture’ initiative from the National Learning Network as a way to give back to the community.

Like me, Eileen is taken with the community spirit at the Dillon’s Cross facility.

“This beautiful training facility being offered to us to run the course is another example of the power of working together for a common goal.”

Making A Difference

Lorraine Higgins, assistant principal at the prison, is visiting on the day I call in to see the WRAP project come to a close.

“This project gives these women the opportunity to do something for themselves. Courses like this one are so important as, so often, they are focused on their children and the needs of others.”

She is clearly very proud of the work being done at the centre.

“We have won multiple awards, including the Aontas Star Award in the Social Inclusion category, and we are now in our 27th year.

“What is so good about our education programme is that accredited courses and non-accredited courses are given equal weight.

“We have a real emphasis on creative arts. We also have links to local universities and organisations. There is also a fun element to the place.

The women are growing in confidence and they’re enjoying themselves too. There is so much going on here, from menopause awareness modules to barista training.

Two of the participants, Catherine (left) and Paula using their Barista skills learned at the Dillon's Cross Project in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The women’s barista training is put into action on my visit when they make me a deliciously frothy cappuccino. I’m far from their first customer.

“We’ve catered for lots of different groups, like people from the HSE,” Paula tells me proudly, oozing confidence as she cleans away the parts of the professional coffee machine, part-funded through the HSE this year.

“Back in March, we had a coffee morning for Breast Cancer Awareness. We had someone from the City Council here too. We got a crowd we didn’t expect. We made our own protein balls.”

“Oh, they were delicious! I remember them,” Lorraine enthuses from across the room.

Paula is also keen to tell me before I leave about the art exhibition on Spike Island called NEXUS, currently showcasing work by prisoners and their families.

“Dolores has a few pieces in it, as does my husband who worked on them up in the prison. I went to see it and took a video for everyone. I’d highly recommend it. It is definitely worth a visit.”

Deep Community Impact

Later, Michael and DXP tutor Grace Stafford emphasise the impact of the programme on families.

These women become positive role models for their family. They are enthusiastic about their learning and that impacts their children’s attitude to learning too.

"The children in the summer camps, sometimes their own children or grandchildren, see the benefits with their own eyes,” Michael says.

The DXP summer camp Michael references has been up and running in the Glen Resource Centre since 2017 – a collaboration between CETB, the Irish Prison Service, the Irish Association for Social Inclusion Opportunities, Cork Sports Partnership, Sisters of Mercy, Cork City Council and the St Nicholas Trust, among others. From initially being a one-week camp, it now is being piloted across June and July. It serves children and teenagers who might not be able to attend other summer courses due to financial barriers.

Three of the participants (from left) Paula, Catherine and Dolores at the WRAP Project funded by the National Learning Network at the Dillon's Cross Project in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“We have such a lovely community here,” adds Grace. “The women make smoothies for the children doing summer camps in the resources centre. They pick the strawberries themselves. The gardener Barry is very kind. He also gives us coffee beans and we give him our waste from the kitchen. The women often take vegetables home for dinner.”

As referenced in a report celebrating the 25th anniversary of the project back in 2020, “children and families often endure the same sentence as their loved ones who are behind bars, often without any support and assistance”.

They are often ‘hidden’ victims, serving sentences without having committed any crime. It is heartening to see the work being done to counter these challenges. It is even more heartening to see the huge range of organisations involved.

The Dillon’s Cross Project is Pure Cork. It is a place of which every Cork person can be very proud.