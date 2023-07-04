My Wardrobe: I feel confident and accomplished when I wear it...

Monika wearing a blue jumpsuit, bought in Poland.

Outfit 1: Blue jumpsuit, bought in Poland; shoes, An Siopa, Ballyvourney

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the jumpsuit. I can wear them almost daily and anywhere.

Last time I wore it: I don't need a special occasion or a reason to wear it. It can be an ordinary day or a day I work with my clients.

Monika wearing a dress from ASOS.

Outfit 2: Powder pink dress, ASOS; shoes, bought in Poland.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I feel confident and accomplished when I wear it.

Last time I wore it: To my niece's first communion.

Monika wearing a dress from Canella Lane.

Outfit 3: Green dress, Canella Lane; shoes, Dorothy Perkins

Favourite thing about this outfit: It's very comfortable. The green colour also matches my eyes.

Last time I wore it: I can wear it with sneakers for shopping or high heels for a date.