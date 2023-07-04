My Wardrobe: I feel confident and accomplished when I wear it...

Blue jumpsuit, bought in Poland; shoes, An Siopa, Ballyvourney
I love the jumpsuit. I can wear them almost daily and anywhere.
I don't need a special occasion or a reason to wear it. It can be an ordinary day or a day I work with my clients.
I feel confident and accomplished when I wear it.
To my niece's first communion.
Green dress, Canella Lane; shoes, Dorothy Perkins
It's very comfortable. The green colour also matches my eyes.
I can wear it with sneakers for shopping or high heels for a date.