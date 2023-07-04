Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 08:25

My Wardrobe: I feel confident and accomplished when I wear it...

Monika Sobala, make-up artist, Ballyvourney shows us some of her favourite outfits in her wardrobe
My Wardrobe: I feel confident and accomplished when I wear it...

Monika Sobala, from Ballyvourney, features in this week's My Wardrobe.  Pictures; Eddie O'Hare

 Monika wearing a blue jumpsuit, bought in Poland.
 Monika wearing a blue jumpsuit, bought in Poland.

Outfit 1: Blue jumpsuit, bought in Poland; shoes, An Siopa, Ballyvourney

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the jumpsuit. I can wear them almost daily and anywhere.

Last time I wore it: I don't need a special occasion or a reason to wear it. It can be an ordinary day or a day I work with my clients.

Monika wearing a dress from ASOS.
Monika wearing a dress from ASOS.

Outfit 2: Powder pink dress, ASOS; shoes, bought in Poland.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I feel confident and accomplished when I wear it.

Last time I wore it: To my niece's first communion.

Monika wearing a dress from Canella Lane.
Monika wearing a dress from Canella Lane.

Outfit 3: Green dress, Canella Lane; shoes, Dorothy Perkins

Favourite thing about this outfit: It's very comfortable. The green colour also matches my eyes.

Last time I wore it: I can wear it with sneakers for shopping or high heels for a date.

Read More

My Wardrobe: Trendy and casual... this outfit is perfect for a day trip

More in this section

Lifestyle coach wins Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year Award Lifestyle coach wins Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year Award
Cork boutique owner: New collection honours important women in my life Cork boutique owner: New collection honours important women in my life
Tips for dealing with chickenpox Tips for dealing with chickenpox
person: fashionperson: style
<p>Psychology student Sofia Labus shares some of her favourite outfits with us. Pictures: Denis Minihane.</p>

My Wardrobe: Trendy and casual... this outfit is perfect for a day trip

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more