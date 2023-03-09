We can all do our bit and make a difference in creating equity

Margaret Quane, The Pivot Coach

Equality (treating everyone the same) is an easy concept to grasp, Equity (treating people differently to ensure they have the same opportunity/experience, etc) is a harder concept to understand and apply.

The best illustration that helped me to understand the difference is the people looking over the fence. In the first picture everyone has been given a box to stand on but everyone is at a different height and the smallest person still can’t see over the fence. In the second photo the same number of boxes are provided, but they are distributed so that everyone can see over the fence at the same height - this is equity!

I still struggle with the concept when thinking of applying it in the wider context of organisations, etc, but what I think can be helpful for people to remember is that we can all do our bit and make a difference.

The following help me in my life and my coaching practice, perhaps they will help you.

Unconditional positive regard - In coaching (and therapy) this relates to meeting the person where they are at - valuing and accepting them as a human being and supporting them no matter what they say or do. How can we be more human and have more open, accepting and meaningful interactions with others?

Remaining curious - Asking questions of ourselves and others, to help us understand and appreciate people’s unique experiences, perspectives, situation, history and struggles. Only by increasing our own awareness around privilege, systemic patterns of bias, etc, can we fully understand and counteract inequality and inequity. How can we support others that don’t enjoy the same privileges as us?

Supporting and championing women - Through coaching, I support people to reach their full potential and I am also a proud committee member of the club women’s network, where we support and share learning for women in business. No matter what our gender, we can all support women - where could you do more of this?

I continue to bring awareness to conscious and unconscious bias in myself and others and it is important to remember that no-one is perfect, we are all a work in progress, but by progressing in the right direction, of valuing difference, mitigating bias and acceptance (and not going backwards or regressing) we can make an impact. #embraceequity www.thepivotcoach.ie

Sneha Jheetay, Legal Counsel

Sneha Jheetay, Legal Counsel, moved from India to Cork to study her Masters degree in Ll.M Business Law from UCC

Equity for me means having equal access to resources, infrastructure, or even a platform so that people are ‘able’ to live up to their full potential, irrespective of their own individual distinctiveness.

Gillian McGrath

Gillian McGrath, owner of Change Grow Succeed, a training and coaching consultancy practise.

Essentially, I help my clients find focus and clarity, enabling them to perform and get results in the areas of their life that they value. However, my passion, is to help women recognise, articulate and act on their greatest strengths.

If gender equality in the workplace is the end goal, it is my belief that equity is how we will get there.

Equality is based on the belief all people should have the same opportunities for a happy life, however, equity recognises that we do not all start from the same place and that circumstances can make it more difficult for some people to achieve the same goals. Thus, to achieve equality, we must recognise that every employee has different needs based on different life experiences and circumstances, strengths, backgrounds, abilities and preferences.

Equity recognises that, because everyone is unique, the resources and supports that they require to achieve a task will also be unique.

By embracing equity, we are fostering empathy and unity, ensuring our relationships at work become vehicles for and not barriers to business success. By embracing equity at work, we are enabling women to access equal opportunities and have equal choices as their male counterparts.

How do we embrace equity? It entails an individual-centric approach, and thus starts with challenging the assumptions we make about people and instead, choosing to engage curiosity and empathy with an individual to connect and meaningfully understand their needs. By embracing equity, we are engaging in dialogue that is transformative rather than transactional.

I’m looking forward to partnering with several organisations over the course of this month to help them celebrate International Women’s Day. My talks will be themed on unpacking and humanizing equity and highlighting it as a route to achieving meaningful diversity and inclusion at work. I also plan to share some tangible tips themed around ‘engage with equity’ that folks can implement straight away.

Both gender equality and gender equity are necessary pillars for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.

Let’s humanise our workplaces and create environments where everyone feels that they can participate and where everyone feels they belong. We can all be winners.

Swimmer Hannah O’Shea.

Hannah O’Shea, senior swimmer with Dolphin Swimming club, became the first woman to win the Lee Swim

Equity to me is about having as much opportunity to be my best self and to succeed. It is about recognising the tools women need to match or better the success of men in every aspect of life.

In swimming, we see how women are given the opportunity to compete at the highest levels, despite having times slightly slower than that of men. Equity in swimming recognises the ability of women in the sport and instead of identical times based on the ability of men, times are adapted to be challenging but not impossible. Women’s swimming has improved by leaps and bounds, assisted by the creation of realistic yet ambitious targets.

Coaches in swimming support equity by ensuring that female swimmers train to the same levels as men, and are challenged to perform to the same high standards, with us generally completing identical training sessions.

Dr Veda Sandeep Nagaraja, Tyndall, UCC

Dr Veda Sandeep Nagaraja, from India, working as Senior Scientist at Tyndall National Institute, UCC

I have over 19 years of work experience in a very niche area of MEMS / RF MEMS. I do not find many women working in this area and this causes a gender imbalance. It can be challenging as many perceive this is not a ‘woman’s area’. I would like to defer from this ideology.

Women only need to believe in themselves to excel, and go beyond being academically brilliant to get into managerial positions to set example for future generations.

In Tyndall, between my group and my collaborators internally, we have many positions from a Master’s student up to a Principal Scientist. We would like to encourage women and men to apply and we get to select the right candidate based on merit. But we hardly get applications from women. This needs to be addressed culturally and socially at the global scenario. Equality, to me, means providing the right opportunity to anyone based on pure merit and showing no discrimination in any way, be it gender, race, religion or colour. Equality is the basic right of any human.

Amy Ryan, HerMoney & CWM Wealth Management

Amy Ryan, HerMoney and CWM Wealth Management, as pat of the Life Assurance and Pensions team

When I made the decision to start my QFA Exams, it was important for me to find the right support system within a company while gaining experience within the field. HerMoney is a division of CWM Wealth Management and provides financial advice to professional women all over Ireland. It was a breath of fresh air to join a team with women directors and see a representation of women across all areas of the workplace in a very male dominant industry.

I’m excited to be given the opportunity to progress in my career and be a part of this amazing team!

Roisin Maher. Picture Clare Keogh

Roisin Maher, co-founder of Finding a Voice, a five-day festival of music by women composers

As the co-founder (with my sister Cliona) and Artistic Director of a festival that celebrates music by women composers, for me equity means giving living composers the chance to hear their music played live, musicians the platform to perform this often-neglected repertoire, and audiences the opportunity to hear some truly incredible music written by women over the centuries!

Anita Siegl, Happy Feed Reflexology

As a seasoned reflexologist, I’ve come to realize that stress is the great equalizer. It doesn’t discriminate based on your gender, skin colour, or age.

But you know what else doesn’t discriminate? Wellbeing! That’s right, folks. No matter who you are, stress-relieving techniques are essential to maintaining your health and happiness.

Growing up in Eastern Europe, I have fond memories of International Women’s Day. On March 8, the men in our lives would shower us with tokens of appreciation, and even the boys in our class would surprise us with small bunches of snowdrops.

Maybe that is why snowdrops are one of my favourite flowers...

And now, as fate would have it, I’ve been invited by the Local Enterprise Office Cork City to lead my Relax, Stretch and Breath! workshop on this year’s IWD as part of the Local Enterprise Week Program. What a wonderful opportunity to promote self-care and wellbeing, and to give a symbolic nod to the importance of equality and inclusion.

Here’s to an inclusive, happy, healthy future for all of us!

Amanda Mee, Examiner/ Echo Group, HR dpartment

The word ‘equity’ refers to fairness and justice and can often be confused with the word ‘equality’, which refers to providing the same to all.

To me, equity is a much more valuable action. It is the process of trying our best to adjust imbalances to allow us all to end up at the same level.

Jean Murphy, Group Marketing Manager with Blackwater Motors Group

Jean Murphy, Group Marketing Manager with Blackwater Motors Group

To me, equity in the workforce means that everybody starts on a level playing field by recognising that each worker has individual needs and circumstances, and after identifying those differences , that everybody is equipped with the tools and resources to suit their needs to ensure that everybody is successful in fulfilling their role.

Being a female and working in a predominantly male industry, can be seen as a disadvantage. However, in Blackwater Motor Groups my female colleagues and I have not experienced this, as we have all been given the same opportunities as our male counterparts to progress. For example, from our Sales Apprentice Programme which is made up of a group of about eight Junior Sales Executives each year, I have seen the women partaking in the programme have progressed to Assistant Sale Manager roles.

Founder of "The Club" Women's Network, Sian Horn (Front Centre), pictured with women in business from all over Cork, celebrating International Women's Day at a breakfast meeting of "The Club", women's network, at Republic of Work, Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Sian Horn, Business and Marketing mentor and coach, and the founder of The Club women in business support network

Equality, to me, is the right for everyone to have an equalopportunity to make the most of themselves.

Equality in all opportunities, equality of treatment, equality politically, racial and sexual equality.