I wasn't looking forward to being old - but now I’m and OAP and I love it!

I am not one of those people who looked forward to being older. In fact, I’ve lived most of my life as if getting older was never going to happen to me.

I was born at about the same time as the invention of the teenager. Before the mid-50s, teenagers and youth culture didn’t really exist. Which is why so many pictures of young adults in the early 1960s look older than the same people pictured ten years later in the 1970s.

The advent of teenagers and teenage culture emerged thanks to a mix of education, economics, and technology.

The post-War baby boom of the ’50s and ’60s gave rise to a large population of young people (hence the term Boomer) and the creation, and marketing of youth culture.

“Don’t trust anyone over 30,” warned John Lennon.

While The Who sang; “I hope I die before I get old”.

When I was growing up, hippies and rockers embraced youth as their mantra. “My Generation” was literally my generation. Now those hippies, rockers, and me are in their late sixties and – let me tell you- it’s a bit of a surprise. Not that we couldn’t have seen it coming.

Overall, the population of Europe has been ageing for decades thanks to longer life spans coupled with a decreasing birth rate. When I arrived in Ireland back in 1992, the median age was 28.4. By 2025 it will be 40.1 – still relatively young by European standards, but not exactly spring chicken anymore.

Today, almost two thirds of the Irish population are of working age, with more than 1 in seven aged 65 or over, an increase of 112,500 on 2016. In fact, the over 65s is only age group to increase its population share.

I used to make jokes about OAPs with the best of them. But then last month I got my very own Free Travel Pass and pension, and I am totally delira! The thing is that I never expected to get one.

I have rarely worked as an employee. I’ve been a freelancer all my life with an erratic career in journalism, writing and teaching. In my defence, I was also raising four daughters after a marriage breakdown, so needs must.

Any mention of retirement went straight over my head. Like the grasshopper, I never planned for the future. I owe my good fortune to my accountant who several years ago suggested that I start contributing and avail of the offer to add to the inconsistent PRSI that I had accumulated over the years. I did it, but I was dubious. Even after my local welfare office sent me the forms, I didn’t really think I’d qualify.

I take this opportunity to thank both parties for looking out for me. I still can’t believe it.

To have a specific sum coming in every Friday is like winning the lotto. Not to mention all the other benefits in kind that come with being an OAP. I feel like a sinner absolved and I am truly grateful.

Not to mention some of the other benefits that OAPs can avail of. I recently noticed that a nearby shopping centre has reserved parking for older customers. I am discovering that many tickets to events and museums offer discounts for seniors. There is even a pub in town that has OAP Wednesdays: breakfast is a fiver and dinner is a tenner. They even have pints at €4 and spirits at €3!

Best of all is the Free Travel Pass. Taking public transportation rather than driving has always been a goal of mine. However, in many cases the choice was moot, as it was cheaper to drive. Now I can hop on a bus or train for free. What a wonderful gift, with a real bonus for the planet.

This week I’m going to visit my daughter in Galway, and I plan to use my FTP to finally discover the bits of Ireland that I’ve never seen, like Sligo and Donegal.

Full disclosure: I don’t have a mortgage. My partner, who is far more sensible and considerably younger than me, is still employed. I am fully aware that for many, the State pension is not enough to live on. I also understand that retirement at 66 years old is a stretch for those working in physically demanding jobs. I’ll still have to take on some freelance work, but the security the pension has afforded me is a new and wonderful chapter in my life which has always been a case of financial feast or famine.

This sudden security has had a subtle effect on me. The constant drive to get gigs has decreased, along with the low-level anxiety that made it hard to plan ahead (and which kept me awake in the middle of the night).

The small, but steady security of a pension has made me more at ease with slowing down. I’ve even signed up for a weekly art class.

I never thought I’d say it, but at 66 years old I am happy to take a bow and let younger people step into the spotlight