Cork podcast host: Myself and my guests chat, laugh and even nearly cry...

TURNING 40 reminded one Cork woman that life is not a trial run, and that if we don’t chase our dreams, time will ultimately run out.

With that in mind, Amy Jane Keating recently launched her new podcast ‘Go Do You’, which aims to challenge listeners to become motivated to follow their dreams and put themselves centre stage on their priority list.

The central tenet of the podcast is to hear from inspirational leaders in their field, about their journey to success. Each episode interviews a leader who has earned their stripes, and has fascinating stories to tell.

Amy Jane Keating, host of the Go Do You podcast.

Guests include entrepreneur Ernest Cantillon, Peigin Crowley, wellness expert and founder of ‘Ground Wellbeing’, solicitor Gillian Keating, and fitness guru Lesley Giltinan amongst others yet to be revealed.

Amy Jane has a Masters Degree in Business from Smurfit Business College in Dublin and worked in the corporate world for 10 years, managing a five-star serviced office business called Atrium Business Centre.

She also has a big love of fashion and has qualified as a fashion buyer and a fashion stylist.

Like many women, Amy Jane hit pause on her career to raise her young family. She has a son (6), daughter (3) and two teenage step children.

“But since becoming a mum six years ago, I felt that ambition, hunger and drive was slipping away from me. I refused to let that be the case and decided ‘no’, I was going to carry on pursuing my dreams,” said Amy Jane.

Her big dream is to be a TV presenter and she’s no stranger to being behind the mic or on screen, having MC’d many events – her favourite being MC for IWish 2019. IWish is an initiative that inspires young girls to choose STEM subjects.

“I have interviewed celebrities at events, hosted many corporate videos for clients, and now here I am the host and creator of Go Do You,” said Amy Jane, who is originally from Model Farm Road and now lives in Douglas.

Amy Jane Keating's podcast, Go Do You.

Right now, the podcast sector is a busy one, so what’s special about her podcast?

“I feel I have a way, not a secret way, I think it’s just me but I can really put my guests at ease so that they feel they are just chatting to a friend, which at the end of the day, is the case.

"Myself and my guests chat, laugh and even nearly cry because the subjects we are discussing at the end of the day are matters of the heart, so there is a lot of emotion that comes with that, talking about your dreams.

"The episodes then become much more relatable and natural because we are just friends chatting, which I love,” she said.

Ernest, one of Cork’s most innovative entrepreneurs had a few stories to share with Amy Jane, one of which included the time he borrowed €1.5 million from the bank, at 22, to follow his dreams of owning his own bar.

Peigin Crowley’s interview was emotionally charged, which had both interviewer and interviewee close to tears.

Amy’s sister Gillian Keating made a fascinating interviewee in episode three. Gillian has achieved so much in her career to date, including co-founding I Wish, and as you listen, you’re left in no doubt she will continue to break boundaries and making a difference.

Gillian is getting ready for IWish 2023 which kicks off on February 28 in the RDS, Dublin.

Lesley Giltinan, aka “Lean with Lesley’, is a force to be reckoned with. She has built an incredible community of woman who share her passion for strength and fitness. Her episode is a motivational listen as her humour keeps listeners gripped.

A new podcast episode is released every Monday, with lots more exciting guests to be revealed yet. “Hosting and creating Go Do You has really just reminded me that this is my passion, this is what I truly love. I enjoy it and it feeds my soul, it brings me joy,” said Amy Jane