Cork vet solves pooch problems on new TV show

A Cork vet is on our TV screens this month with a new TV series, Madraí - aimed at helping people to cope with challenges being thrown up by their canine friends

THE Cork vet who is gracing our TV screens at present was destined from a young age to work with all creatures great and small.

Ellen Hegarty, from Bantry, is one of the stars of Madraí, a newsix-part Irish language series, which launched on RTÉ1 and RTÉ Player on February 3 and runs for six weeks on Fridays, at 8pm, until March 10.

Ellen, who grew up on her family’s farm in West Cork, knew from a young age that she wanted to be a vet and later graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in veterinary.

Irish language series Madraí stars Bantry vet Ellen Hegarty alongside Donegal dog behaviourist Paula Doohan.

In a candid chat, she recalled her childhood, from brushing her dog’s legs to causing havoc when she released a mouse into her family home, it was very clear that she always had a soft spot for animals.

The recent Covid-19 lockdowns saw a rise in the number of people adopting and bringing pets, particularly dogs, home. A pandemic puppy boom brought a whole heap of canine cuteness through our doors - but with puppies come problems.

Us humans weren’t the only ones finding it hard to cope with the ‘new normal’. Limited interaction with fellow pups and the lack of adventure within our 5km meant dogs too found it hard to settle into pandemic life.

While filming RTÉ’s hit series Peataí in 2020, vet Ellen Hegarty and behaviourist Paula Doohan heard the howls for help from the nation’s dogs (and their owners!) and decided to do something about it.

A national call-out was launched last summer, inviting families who were finding it hard to cope with their canines to get expert advice from Ellen and Paula.

The pair were inundated with videos and pleas for help from all over the country, detailing every type of dog distress - from separation anxiety to lead-pulling; non-stop barking to furniture-chewing; food allergies to medical anomalies.

The new TV series explores a variety of different cases which span a range of common – and not-so-common - dog issues. On a case-by-case basis, Madraí’s experts observe the behaviour, diagnose the cause of the problem, and give advice and recommendations for the dogs – and often their owners too!

Trish and Vet Ellen Hegarty

In the weeks and months after Paula and Ellen work with each family, they revisit them to find out how things are working out for the owners and their pooches – and what may have changed for the better, or worse!

Along the way, Paula meets Belfast’s Broony, a rescue dog with a taste for blankets and towels, who’ll soon have to adjust to the twins his owner is expecting.

Ellen meets Cabríní and her trio of Chihuahuas, all competing for the title of ‘Madrai Top Model’ as they overcome their eating issues.

Meanwhile, Paula helps owner Siobhán get a grip of Fred, a dog who loves his walks so much he’s pulled his owner into oncoming traffic.

Originally commissioned by BBC Gaeilge, the show’s first series, Peataí, was later picked up by RTÉ.

Ellen, a nua-cainteoir, or new speaker, first started speaking Irish following the birth of her daughter and praised the show for promoting the Irish language in normal everyday situations, and for making it more accessible for people to learn.

Ellen, who would speak Canúint Gaeilge na Mumhan, or the Munster Irish dialect, joked about how herself and Paula, who speaks Canúint Gaeilge Uladh, the Ulster Irish dialect, would often find each other scratching their heads trying to understand what one another said, which highlights the beauty and uniqueness of our native tongue.

No two days of filming were the same for Ellen. Madraí gave the Bantry vet the opportunity to visit many beautiful towns across Ireland, from Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal to Dungarvan in Waterford. This gave Ellen a new sense of appreciation for our little island.

However, it was getting to meet new people and pups which was her highlight.

A passionate and caring vet, Ellen’s mission has always been to look after all animals diligently and with respect.

Vet Ellen Hegarty helps a dog with sensitive eyes in Peataí!, a TV previous series she worked on.

Having previously worked on Peataí, Ellen is now a natural in front of the camera.

“I just did my job,” she admitted.

She had nothing but praise for her on-screen partner, Paula, the crew, the dogs and their owners, and hopes the show will see major success over the coming weeks.

Working with Paula allowed Ellen to expand her knowledge and learn more about the psychological side of pets, which is something she is looking forward to bringing back to her everyday working life.

With another series of Peataí already in the pipeline, Ellen hopes that Madraí will also be given the green light for another season as she is eager to get back to filming.

Animal welfare plays a central role in the show and Ellen highlighted the importance of being responsible pet owners and knowing the signs of illness in animals. She encourages people to adopt, don’t shop, and to really research where you are getting your dog from, and to examine your own family setting before settling on a particular breed and picking your paw-fect pooch. But, most importantly, her number one piece of advice is to love your dog.

With its cast of loveable canine rogues and easy-to-follow tips and strategies to cope with a range of pooch problems, Madraí is the paws-itively perfect series to get tongues (and tails) wagging this Spring!