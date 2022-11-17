Sustainable fashion in the spotlight - thanks to new film

IF the fashion industry were a country, in terms of carbon footprint it would be the third worst in the world after the U.S and China.

This is just one of the depressing facts relayed in a feature documentary, Fashion Reimagined, that will screen at the Cork International Film Festival’s Green Screen programme, highlighting climate change, the environment and sustainability.

The documentary is about UK fashion designer Amy Powney, of cult label, Mother of Pearl. This rising star in the London fashion scene was raised off-grid in rural England by her activist parents.

Amy always felt uneasy about the devastating environmental impact of her industry. When she won the coveted Vogue Award for Best Young Designer of the Year in 2017, she decided to put the prize money of £100,000 to create a sustainable collection from field to finished garment. Over the next few years, Amy’s personal revolution becomes the precursor of a much bigger societal change.

Director of Fashion Reimagined Becky Hutner has been interested in environmental issues for a long time. She worked as editor on the documentary Revolution a decade ago, about the oceans and the sixth mass extinction which we’re currently undergoing.

“That’s where my sustainability journey began,” says Becky, on a Zoom call from Devon. “I had to take in a lot of information very quickly about climate change. The information completely blew my head off. I actually went through a period of grief. It changed the way I viewed the world. From that time on, I viewed the world through a sustainability lens. I made a lot of changes in my personal life, everything from where I buy my food to how I travel.”

Becky makes her own cleaning products and skin care products. She says she came across as “preachy” when she tried to have conversations around sustainability.

“It was very frustrating. I wondered for several years if there was another way to do it.”

Becky felt she should be fusing her skills as s storyteller and filmmaker to raise awareness “instead of being the bearer of bad news at dinner parties”. She decided she only wanted to work on projects that align with her values.

“It’s not always easy to stick to the green sector. It has taken years to get to that point. It’s only with the launch of Fashion Reimagined that I feel I can stay on that path.”

Becky first met Amy when she was working for Duck Productions in London, which produces short film content for fashion brands. One of her jobs was to create a video around the Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

“So I shot this video with Amy in it. I interviewed her in her home and afterwards, off camera, I asked her what was next in her life. She told me she was on this mission to create a sustainable collection. She wanted to meet the sheep that would be in her clothes and the cotton growers. That’s when a light-bulb went off for me.”

Becky, who wanted to make the leap from film editor to director, knew she had to tell the story of Amy’s quest which involved foreign travel in an effort to meet sustainable sheep farmers and cotton pickers that were paid properly for their work in cotton fields.

“A lot of the filming was done in real time. Unfolding before our eyes was an incredible experience,” says Becky. She had to be flexible because they never knew where they were going next. The Turkey and Austria segments of the documentary had to be filmed after Amy’s visit due to budget reasons as well as the challenge of filming during the pandemic.

“But a lot of what you see (in the film) is a real time journey.”

Uruguay and Peru were among the countries visited where Amy spoke to farmers and growers.

It was hard to trace perfectly sustainable materials, but Amy doggedly did her research and spoke to people on the ground. Given that the fashion industry is a notoriously dirty business in terms of the environment, she had her work cut out for her, with Becky in-tow filming.

Some 35% of ocean micro-plastic comes from synthetic clothes shedding from washing machines – and it doesn’t biodegrade. At any given time, 50% of people in the world are wearing denim, a dirty fabric which uses a lot of chemicals and water. Creating the ‘worn-in’ look is costly and harmful chemicals used in the production of denim can cause lung disease, eye damage and cancer in denim workers.

Becky is very happy with how her documentary has been received on the film festival circuit. Audiences have engaged with it.

“Also, the fashion industry knows that it has to change. It’s at least taking steps to seem like it’s changing. I’m talking about the big brands releasing ‘conscious lines.’”

I ask if young women of 17 and 18 care about sustainable clothes, given their tendency to buy often and cheaply.

Becky Hutner Picture: Dean Chapple

Becky says: “That demographic is the most engaged. I actually did screenings for high school kids last week and wow, the amount of questions in talks afterwards was so encouraging. Young women don’t have a huge disposable income but there is a huge amount of pressure from social media to stay on-trend – and not ever wear the same thing twice on your Instagram account.”

Despite this, Becky says the young women she spoke to took in the information presented very quickly.

“I also think that shopping for second-hand clothes is very cool with young people and there’s very popular apps and platforms like depop which have millions of users. There’s a lot of young people showing (and swapping) their clothes with each other... I heard a really encouraging statistic. The second-hand or pre-loved sector is accelerating at such a fast rate that it will outpace the rate of fast fashion by 2030.”

Renting clothes is also popular. “It seems crazy to me that we buy a new wedding dress that we wear once. They’re so expensive and made from so much fabric that it’s a perfect time to rent.”

But how are wealthy fashion designer moguls going to function in a world where a lot less money will be spent on clothes?

“No-one wants to lose their money. The fact is that, unless there’s legislation in place, a lot of fashion brands – and I’m including luxury brands – are not going to truly change because it’s going to affect their bottom line.”

Becky says that in New York, there’s legislation in train that will require all brands doing business there with a turnover of over $10m to map 50% of its supply chain that will include environmental impacts.

“I think we’re in the middle of a transformation and we’re going to get to a place where it’s no longer considered cool to produce fashion in a way that hurts people and hurts animals and the planet.

“The new cool and the new luxury are going to be when you have a collection that you know everything about and can tell your customers everything about it.”

Amy Powney created the sustainable line ‘No Frills’ and now, as creative director of the Mother of Pearl brand, her goal is to reduce its impact on the planet.

However, Mother of Pearl is not a cheap brand. Becky says that compared to other designer brands, it is ‘mid-level’.

“Sustainable clothing always has a bit of extra cost. That’s just reality.

“If you’re going to pay all your workers fairly and produce sustainably, it’s going to cost more.”

A ‘No Frills’ T-shirt costs around £80 or £90. But the Mother of Pearl company produces fashion for the UK’s biggest department store, John Lewis, at a more accessible price point.

Fashion Reimagined screens at the Cork International Film Festival tomorrow (November 17) at the Gate Cinema at 7.30pm. The documentary will be released in Ireland on March 3, 2023.