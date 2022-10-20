Cork woman: I found out I had a gene which meant a high lifetime risk of breast cancer

CORK woman Joan O’Grady Walshe found out she had the BRCA2 gene by chance.

“In 2016, as a result of a chance encounter with a first cousin, I discovered that she had the BRCA2 gene, inherited from her father, my father’s brother. I was 52 at the time,” says Joan.

She worried for her family.

“In consultation with my GP, I decided it would be prudent for me to have a genetic test to make sure I didn’t have the same gene fault.

“My primary concern was for my three adult children, who would all have a risk of having the faulty gene, if I had it.

“I had the test done in 2018 and unfortunately tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation. This was now the first time that I really thought about the implications for myself.

"I cried for about 30 seconds, then started asking questions. I hadn’t told anyone that I had had the test done.

“I rang my sisters and brother and told them that I had the faulty gene, which meant they each had a one in two chance of also having inherited it. Since then, they have all been tested, and all bar one tested positive.”

Times were tough for Joan.

“I was going through a marital separation at the time so I wanted to protect my children from any additional upset or anxiety, however I did need to inform them as to my newly discovered genetic status, seeing as it had such implications for them. This is the part that I found the hardest of all, so I fully blocked my own personal response, and just focused on being strong and positive and stayed very upbeat.

“I was at pains to explain that this was not a cancer diagnosis. My oldest daughter immediately went about getting tested. My other two children have more recently been tested.

“A radiologist friend of mine gave me the name of a breast surgeon in CUH, whom he said would be very helpful for me to talk to. And I cannot stress enough just how amazing she was. She was gentle, available, patient and explained everything to me so simply, and even gave me her mobile number to ring her at any stage. I was put into a screening programme whereby I had a combination of ultrasounds, MRI scans and Mammograms, as well as clinical examinations.”

Joan took it all in her stride.

“I never worried about these appointments. I just went to them all. I never asked about, nor worried about results from each screening. I gave it no time, I gave it no head-space and I focused on other matters that I could control. My sisters live in Dublin, but I’ll never forget the first screening test I was having, when I arrived to CUH, one of my sisters was waiting there for me, so that I wouldn’t have to go in alone!”

Joan stayed strong.

“I felt my own attitude and behaviour was going to be particularly important for my family,” says Joan.

“It also was going to be important for other family members who had yet to be tested, or who had been tested and hadn’t yet received their results. If I fell apart, or showed anything less than courage and positivity, I felt it would make the path more scary for them.”

Surgery was on the cards.

“I eventually came to realise that there was never going to be a good time for me to have my surgery,” says Joan.

“It felt more empowering for me to make this decision rather than to wait and hope that I would stay cancer free. I initially had my ovaries removed. That didn’t bother me because I felt very blessed to already have had my lovely children, but what I didn’t anticipate was the hormonal impact on me in the time afterwards. I felt really low, really weepy and a little bit all over the place! Thankfully that passed.

“Then in 2020 I decided to bite the bullet and have a risk-reducing double mastectomy followed by reconstruction surgery. I didn’t want to burden my own family with my concerns, so it was quite isolating. I think this must happen to a lot of people who have a genetic condition shared by other family members. I felt that I shouldn’t complain, because after all, I didn’t have cancer. Others aren’t as lucky, and have no choice about their surgery.”

Joan’s surgery took place during the pandemic.

“By the time I had my surgery, we were in the middle of the Covid pandemic . I had so much else going on in my personal life, that I never really grieved the significant impact the surgery had on my self-image and my femininity.

“I found the aftercare very difficult as I was moving house at the time and my children and sisters and brother and parents all lived in Dublin at the time, and travel was restricted with lockdown.”

Everyone rallied around.

“One of my sisters and one of my oldest friends took turns in coming down to Cork, and stayed with me and minded me like a baby! Other friends drove me over and back to the hospital, left gifts on my doorstep, even dropped dinners and goodies through the sitting room window! Their support and kindness was humbling.”

Joan went through the mill.

“Because so many family members at this stage now knew that they too had the gene, I felt that I couldn’t open up about my own fear and upset. I remember one day walking on the beach with my dog, Lucy, in the howling gale. Knowing that I couldn’t be heard, I screamed and screamed into the wind at the unfairness of it all!”

Why did Joan opt for reconstructive surgery?

“The whole reason for me having reconstructive surgery was so that I would feel that I still had breasts,” says Joan.

“This was very important to me. One of the main reasons I had my surgery was so that I could have reconstruction whilst I was cancer free. I found it quite upsetting that one plastic surgeon referred to my reconstructed breasts as ‘mounds’. I wished that he would humour me and call them breasts!”

All the family were tested.

“As a result of that chance encounter with my cousin, and pursuing getting my test, eight of us have now been tested and seven of us have it, including all three of my children.”

Joan never looked back.

“My focus is on wellness and gratitude, and for anyone else who has tested positive for the BRCA gene to take courage from the options that are available. The screening process is thorough and effective.”