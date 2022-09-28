Cork Traveller Women's Network curate shorts programme at film festival

HAVING shown an animated short film, A Short History Of Irish Travellers, at IndieCork last year in the festival’s ‘Made in Cork’ category, the Cork Traveller Women’s Network has this year curated a Traveller shorts programme, for the ten year-old festival.

There are nine shorts being screened - including last year’s short - that have been made and acted by Travellers. However, the films are all directed by Traveller men, something that Brigid Carmody, co-ordinator of the Cork Traveller Women’s Network, hopes will change.

Brigid said Traveller women haven’t come forward to work as directors. But in the last few years, Traveller men have delved into directing films, “so maybe in the future, there will be more interest from Traveller women.”

It is important to see Travellers represented on the big screen, said Brigid.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who don’t understand the Traveller lifestyle or Travellers in general to come and see the films.

“We’ve tried to have a good selection of films that show our history, who we are and our values.”

She added that it’s also a way of dispelling myths about the Traveller community.

Stills from 'A Short History of Irish Travellers' which features at the IndieCork festival

Brigid remembered when one of her own children came home from school and said the teacher told the class that Travellers were all alcoholics.

“My daughter came home and asked if she was going to be an alcoholic. Myths like that are just a misunderstanding. The Cork Traveller Women’s Network is there for people who have questions. They can ask us what they want to know and we’ll answer if we can or will find out. People think we all want to live in terrible conditions in halting sites, crowded together. That isn’t the case. We want homes, better living conditions.”

Brigid, who likes living in a house in Cork, said that because Travellers can no longer travel the way they used to, they are being “pushed” into a settled lifestyle.

“While I’m happy to live in a house, not all of us want to. We haven’t got halting sites that our young people can move into. We really don’t have a choice. Travellers are homeless or are renting. But it’s very difficult for Travellers to get rented accommodation. Some young Travellers would be hiding a caravan out the back of their parents’ houses.”

Chipping away at the perception of Travellers, Brigid says that in the last five years very few of them worked as actors. But now, they are appearing on stage and in film. And they don’t just want to play Travellers.

“I remember John Connors saying that he doesn’t want to play Travellers all the time.”

After all, he is an actor who just happens to be a Traveller. And Brigid points out that not all Travellers want to work on Traveller projects.

“We want to do other things,” she says.

Stills from 'A Short History of Irish Travellers' which features at the IndieCork festival

One of the Traveller shorts to be screened at IndieCork is called Dreamer. It’s about Kathleen Keegan, a singer who has been invited to an arts festival, ‘Curious Gardens’ in Laois to perform. In this short documentary, Kathleen is shown as being all excited at the opportunity. She praises the TV reality show, The Voice of Ireland, where the judges can’t see the contestants and therefore judge them solely on their voices, making it non-discriminatory.

Kathleen wants “to be somebody” but in the end, she backs out of the festival because of personal reasons. The audience has learned that she lost her 23-year-old brother to suicide, not long after her mother’s death.

Stark statistics appear on the screen stating that 11% of all deaths in the Travelling community are by suicide, six times higher than that of the wider society in Ireland.

It is mainly male Travellers that are dying by suicide in such alarming numbers.

“There is a public campaign run by a mental health steering group but there doesn’t seem to be a shift in the numbers. There are calls for more supports,” said Brigid.

In Cork, an initiative called ‘Healthy Minds: Traveller Suicide & Mental Health Project’ is at the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare centre at the Old Library Building on St Mary’s Road. It facilitates face-to-face meetings with mental health workers to discuss problems.

“At the Cork Traveller Women’s Network, we have a core group of around 17 Traveller women across the city. They get together once a year to discuss various issues and do training. The women come in with the worry about their sons or their husbands.”

While finding it hard to talk about their feelings, Traveller men are also isolated “because of literacy difficulties and so many other barriers to them getting services that are out there,” Brigid explained.

The Traveller Shorts Programme is varied and raises issues pertinent to the community. In Mary Martin and Ben, a young boy has a rare form of leukaemia. His mother becomes angry with her husband when he comes home late, with drink on board, having failed to attend his son’s hospital appointment with his wife. The wife is from the settled community so their marriage is considered to be ‘mixed’. She is concerned about the kind of role model her husband is proving to be. But he is frustrated and angry. However, he promises to be a better father.

Missling on the Tobar, which is Traveller Cant for ‘ Travelling on the Road’, is a short film celebrating the Cork Traveller Women’s Network. “In the 1970s, there would have been 24 stopping places in Cork that nomadic Travellers would have used. They weren’t official sites. They were on the side of the road. Out of those stopping places, there are now five local authority over-crowded halting sites. The 24 traditional camping places have been built up for settled people in places like Blackpool Shopping Centre and Mahon Point.”

The Road No longer Travelled is directed by Martin Beanz-Ward, who is a Traveller activist and comedian.

“He did interviews with Travellers, including one with Nellie Reilly, one of the last remaining Irish Travellers living in a traditional barrel top wagon.”

A short film entitled Travellers Speak Out About Discrimination was put together by the Cork Traveller Women’s Network. It features Traveller women living in Cork and the impact of discrimination in their lives.

A scene from Spread the Wings. The film is set to feature at Indie Cork

Are You Looking at Me? tackles the stigma of suicide in the Traveller community. There is also a film called Jimmy’s Story that celebrates the LGBTQ Traveller identity. And a film entitled Spread the Wings is written by Alice McDowell who worked with the Traveller movement. It’s about two Traveller sisters, Maggie and Nora, who travel to Connemara every summer, remembering their childhood among what was a close-knit Traveller community.

The Traveller short film programme is all part of enlightening the public about a rich culture that can be misrepresented.

“More and more Travellers are staying longer in the education system which is brilliant,” said Brigid. “They can see the value of education. Not all Travellers are gearing up to be married at 16 or to leave school at 16. That tends to be the expectation but it is changing.”

Discrimination against Travellers, however, is still rife.

“In Cork where I am, it’s all around me, from entry into venues and pubs. In the schools, it’s more a lack of understanding rather than direct discrimination,” says Brigid.

The Traveller Shorts Programme at IndieCork will be screened on October 6 at the Gate Cinema at 10.30am.