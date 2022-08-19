How to keep happy holiday vibes alive

WE asked psychologists how they think we can hold on to those holiday vibes for longer…

What makes holidays so good?

A good starting point is to think about why we might feel brighter on holiday in the first place.

“Holidays can give us a much-needed break from the monotony of everyday life. They also allow us to recharge and reconnect to ourselves,” says Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic (thechelseapsychologyclinic.com).

“Without taking breaks, the balance between responsibilities (the things we have to do), and the things we do simply for our wellbeing and to have fun, can fall out of balance.”

Next we can think about how this compares to our ‘regular’ lives. Of course, sipping cocktails by a pool every day is never going to be realistic, but are there small adjustments you could make?

“Finding balance in your day-to-day is vital to maintaining mental health and wellbeing.

"Taking time to pause for a while to reflect, even if just for a few minutes, can boost productivity and help you to regain clarity,” says Niels Eék, psychologist and co-founder of mental wellbeing app, Remente (remente.com).

Take daily mini-breaks

“Take a little time each day to relax. With hundreds of tried and tested relaxation techniques available, there are guaranteed to be a few that will work well for you, regardless of your location or the reason behind the stress,” says Eék.

“It definitely takes time to find a technique that works for you, but you can experiment with techniques like meditation or breathing exercises.”

Bring holiday habits home

Touroni suggests taking some time to “identify what it was about the holiday that was nourishing and left you feeling so good.” Maybe it was getting outside more, doing yoga every morning, or a new sport you tried while away. Perhaps it was just taking time to cook and enjoy more meaningful mealtimes.

“Try to incorporate more of that into your everyday life,” she says.

Plan things to look forward to

“When we’re working hard, knowing we have something to look forward to at the end of it can help us push through, as it provides us with a kind of psychological reward,” says Touroni.

“Take more mini breaks – holidays don’t always have to mean blocking off a big chunk of time.”

Enjoy the culture your hometown has to offer

We all tend to explore more when we’re away. Why not do the same back home?