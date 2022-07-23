‘I want to make sustainable clothing that's fashionable and affordable’

IT’S no secret that fast-fashion is a threat to the environment.

While some big name brands are slowly turning sustainable in their attempt to offset their carbon footprint and help reduce the impact on the planet, Cork brand BadB The Label has been a sustainable brand since day dot.

Corkwoman Aoife MacCarthy graduated from Munster Technological University with a degree in Marketing but had always dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur. In 2021, the Crosshaven woman launched her own sustainable athleisure brand ‘BadB The Label’.

Since the beginning, sustainability has been a driving factor behind the brand - even though it made sourcing suitable materials and finding manufacturers more difficult for Aoife.

Having no 100% sustainable manufacturers in Ireland and high import duties from the UK due to Brexit, she was forced to look further afield. As her clothing is not manufactured in Ireland and has to be imported from abroad, Aoife recognised her label could rack up a high carbon footprint fast. BadB has partnered with TreeApp to offset its carbon footprint, and in January it celebrated planting 120 trees since its launch.

Aoife said: “We’re working hard to do our part for the planet. For this reason, we have had all of our products made using recycled materials.

“Using recycled materials not only saves energy and water, but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions and landfill waste.

“Our manufacturers are certified by the Global Recycled Standard, ensuring sustainable and ethical practices and standards are in place.

“Our packaging is 100% eco friendly, from our mailer bags, wrapping tissue and thank-you cards right down to our product tags and fasteners.

“In order to offset our carbon footprint, we have teamed up with TreeApp to help our brand become climate positive!”

Aoife didn’t want BadB to be another company that claimed its clothing was sustainable when it was only made from 10% recycled material.

“The percentage is important to me,” she admitted.

The sustainable athleisure brand ‘BadB The Label’.

She audited the manufacturer and checked its certifications with The Global Recycled Standard to ensure what she was selling was in line with what she was advertising.

BadB, which is currently a dedicated athleisure brand, is looking to expand beyond activewear and incorporate more graphics into her designs.

Having a cool and funky brand that is also sustainable makes BadB an attractive brand to consumers, but Aoife recognises that for many, style, cost and comfort triumphs sustainability.

With BadB, consumers are able to enjoy all four.

She said: “People care about sustainability, but not enough people care about it enough yet for that to be the sole reason they buy (from BadB), I want to make sustainable clothing that is fashionable and affordable”.

BadB is committed to producing 100% sustainable and slow fashion.

Her new collection is made up of a ‘Rebirth Black Crop, Rebirth Ribbed leggings & Heavy Weight BadB Hoodie’.

“We wanted to create a back to basics collection with a Bad B twist that you can dress up or chill out in!”

Aoife is looking to the future, and although the brand is exclusively athleisure at the minute, she is looking to expand into occasion wear whilst also keeping 100% sustainable.

Best case scenario for Aoife, and all Irish fashion labels that recycle apparel, is that it will be able to be manufactured in Ireland over the coming years.

In anticipation for the release of BadB’s first drop, they dropped a Pretty Little Liars themed Reel that was an instant hit on social media. Filmed on the grounds of Templebreedy Graveyard in Crosshaven, by another local start-up TheConentHouse.ie, three ‘liars’ showcased the BadB’s apparel.

For more see badbthelabel. com

