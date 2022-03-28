Who made the biggest fashion statements at the Oscars?

KRISTEN Stewart leads the pack for most controversial and statement-making red carpet attire, wearing a tuxedo-style outfit with matching black hotpants.

The 31-year-old is nominated for her role in Spencer, and is attending the Academy Awards with fiancee Dylan Meyer.

Dakota Johnson attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

It is already rare to see women wearing trousers on the red carpet, let alone shorts – and Stewart made her outfit even more risque with a white shirt almost completely unbuttoned underneath her jacket.

While Stewart wore heels on the red carpet, she apparently changed into flats as soon as she entered the venue.

Sofia Carson. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, Jada Pinkett Smith takes over the red carpet in a green long-sleeved gown that has it all: a ruffled skirt, ruched bodice, high neck and leg slit, making even more of an impact with her shaved head.

Billie Eilish attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Billie Eilish attended the 2020 Oscars in a Chanel pantsuit, so it was surprising to see her stray from her normal trousers to wear a puffball dress by Gucci, but she kept her signature edgy style with clumpy platform boots underneath.

Wanda Sykes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Wanda Sykes was on presenting duties for the night, and she walked the red carpet with wife Alex Sykes wearing a custom cream Pamella Roland suit.

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman stood out from the crowd in an unusual dove grey colour for her custom Armani Prive gown, a simple column dress with a statement ruffle on the midriff, and trailing bow attached to the back.

Niecy Nash arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Niecy Nash proves fuchsia is always a good choice on the red carpet – and she paid homage to her wife Jessica Betts by holding a clutch emblazoned with the words Wifey for Lifey.

THE COLOUR OF THE NIGHT

Meanwhile fire engine red proves to be the colour of the 2022 Oscars, says Prudence Wade.

Stars have been emulating the carpet by dressing in bright red for the 2022 Oscars.

After two years of hybrid and virtual ceremonies due to Covid-related restrictions, it is a return to bright colours and fun with fashion, for both men and women.

Here is how red rules the Oscars this year...

Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story,". (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ariana DeBose has taken one of the biggest risks on the red carpet by wearing trousers, specifically a bright red Valentino pantsuit with a statement cape.

Nominated for her role in The Power Of The Dog, Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet with husband Jesse Plemons, who is also nominated, wearing a strapless red gown a subtle rose pattern.

Flexing her eco-credentials, Dunst wore a vintage Christian Lacroix dress.

Simu Liu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Marvel hero Simu Liu was one of the few men wearing a bright colour on the red carpet, in a fire engine red Versace suit.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tracee Ellis Ross is an old hand when it comes to the Oscars, she has been walking the red carpet with her mother Diana Ross since the early 90s.

This year Ross paid homage to the dancing emoji in a fire engine red dress by Carolina Herrera, with a daringly sculpted neckline and drop waist.

Jennifer Garner arrives at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The neckline of Jennifer Garner’s classic red dress was reminiscent of the gown Julia Roberts wore as Vivian in 1990 film Pretty Woman.

Designer Christian Siriano is responsible for Rosie Perez’s elegant gown, he posted a picture of the Do The Right Thing actor on Instagram with the caption: ‘A Rose for Rosie’.