'It was very exciting to open my own boutique... but also nerve-wracking!'

WHILE lots of retailers closed during the pandemic, one Cork woman took the plunge and opened her own boutique.

Alison Crowley realised a life-long dream when she opened Ally Grace in Carrigaline in November and hasn’t looked back since.

The mum-of-four says women’s fashion is all she knows after working in the ladies’ fashion department in Marks & Spencer for 16 years.

She fancied trying something different and started a new job in the duty free in Cork Airport - just before the pandemic hit

“I felt like it was time for a change. I began there in January, 2020, but then the pandemic hit so I was only there for seven weeks,” she said.

All the time she was researching away in the background, how to realise her dream of opening her own boutique.

Taking a baby step, she secured a small unit in Carrigaline Industrial Estate last December to start an online shop, and her plan was to operate as a click and collect from January.

“Unfortunately, I never got started with that as, due to Covid restrictions, click and collect wasn’t allowed,” she said.

Undeterred, she offered a ‘click and deliver’ service and said the reaction was great locally to her mix of well-priced garments.

As restrictions eased, Alison was able to introduce the collect option, but all the time her desire to open a bricks and mortar shop was simmering away in the background.

“One year later, I felt if I wanted to grow any more I really needed to get myself out there and be seen,” she said.

Alison Crowley, of new Carrigaline boutique Ally Grace with her husband Denis.

Encouraged along by her loyal customers and supportive family, and knowing that the footfall was there in Carrigaline, she went for it.

“I’ll admit I was sick at the thoughts of it, but I plucked up the courage to go for it and pretty much went head first. That’s just my personality – all or nothing!”

‘Ally Grace’ is now based at Unit 3, Carrigleigh House, Kilmoney Road. Carrigaline.

“It was very exciting to take the next step but nerve-wracking also! My children were as excited as me. While waiting for the keys, we would pass the unit every morning on the way to school and they would look in and say ‘Oh, we can’t see Mammy, there’s too many customers in there’, or ‘Look, there’s a queue of people outside’. It was very cute!”

Alison remembers getting the keys to the premises on a Tuesday and was on a mission to have her opening day the following Sunday, November 28.

“My dad and husband Denis worked around the clock and we made it happen,” she said proudly.

“Opening day was so lovely and every day since has been just as good, with people popping in to wish me well and have a browse.

“There’s a great buzz around with the new shop opening and everyone commenting how the prices are very reasonable, and that was always my aim, to be an affordable ladies’ boutique,” she said.

Alison is mum to four children aged 10, 11, 13 and 14; three boys, James, Aidan and Denis, and daughter Grace.

“The shop’s name is a mixture of both our names and she loves coming in to help me out,” she said.

Alison admits the fabulous support she gets from her family who are based in Carrigaline helps when she’s working seven days, and says jokingly it “can be hard to stay on top of the washing”. But she has absolutely no regrets.

“I’m loving every minute of it. Yes, it was an impulsive thing to do, but it’s totally paying off,” she said.

“Although totally opposite, I also coach pre-school soccer classes Little Kickers, which I love doing also as I love working with children, it’s so much fun.

“And Ally Grace also sponsored new soccer kits for Grace’s team, which she’s so proud of.”

The plan for now is to continue her online shop and the boutique: “The whole thing has been such a ‘pinch me’ experience,” she said.

Follow her on Facebook at Ally Grace and on Insta at allygrace_cork