Wedding of the Week: Cork bride and groom make a surprise announcement

THERE was a wonderful surprise in store for guests attending the wedding of Emma Cullinane and Kieran Nevin, from Douglas.

The couple, who are living in Ballincollig, met through their mutual friend, Aisling, back in 2015 in Kilkenny.

IN BLOOM: Emma Nevin (nee Cullinane) who sourced her dress at Vows and her flowers from Bloomsday.

“We always say it’s funny how we are both from Douglas, but met in Kilkenny,” said the bride.

They got engaged in Valletta, Malta, for their anniversary in February, 2020, when Kieran proposed.

The civil ceremony was hosted at The Maryborough Hotel on November 20, 2021.

MR AND MRS: Emma and Kieran Nevin, from Douglas, who live in Ballincollig, were wed at The Maryborough Hotel. Pictures: Andy O’Dwyer

The bride wore a dress from Vows - the very first dress she tried on. The groom’s suit was from Morley’s in Cork.

The bride’s shoes were from Bella Belle and accessories were from Azure Jewellery.

TheMakeUpDoll (Nikki O’Leary) did her make-up while Susie The Stylist took care of hair.

Joining the couple on their wedding day were their parents Charlie and Deborah Cullinane and Aidan and Pat Nevin, and siblings Jen, Laura and Claire Cullinane and David Nevin.

Emma’s grandmother, Eileen Hartigan, was also present, as well as many extended family and close friends.

And so to the surprise bit? Emma explained: “We found out in August unexpectedly that we would be expecting our first baby in April, 2022. We decided to keep this a secret and only told both our immediate families and a very small few friends.

“We decided to make the announcement that we were expecting at the wedding, surrounded by all our family and friends.

“I think making the announcement about our baby girl was definitely the most memorable thing about the day for us.

“We kept it a secret for so long and it was so special seeing everyone’s reactions. We have it all captured on video and can’t wait to re-watch it! I think this moment will forever make our wedding day even more special to us.”

BY THEIR SIDE: Emma and Kieran with their wedding party on the grounds of The Maryborough, where they also held their reception.

Celebrant was Kathryn Cashman. “She made the ceremony so personal, which made it extra special for us,” Emma added.

Their friend, Avril McCarthy, also sang for the ceremony and she was outstanding.

The reception was hosted in the Maryborough Hotel.

BRIDAL PARTY: Emma’s sisters Jen, Laura and Claire Cullinane and two best friends - Ciara MacSweeny and Aisling Dillon (maid of honour).

Brian Roche The Baker Boy did the cake, and the Ian Hendricks Band had everyone on the dance floor. Bloomsday did the amazing flowers.

I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You was the song the bride walked up the aisle to.

L.O.V.E by Nat King Cole was their first dance song.

Emma and Kieran Nevin with sparklers at night fall on the steps of The Maryborough. The couple said making the announcement that they are expecting a baby, was the highlight of their day.

The photographer was Andy O’Dwyer and the videographer was Greg - from Dgvideo