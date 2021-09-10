Why Barnardos needs your support in The Echo Virtual Women's Mini Marathon

South Cork City Family Support Service is a service for all of South Cork city. Supports range from crisis intervention following a family trauma to a practical parenting programme to teach parenting skills and the importance of routine.
Barnardos Brighter Futures, Knocknaheeny, offers targeted individual intensive family support and Early Years Services, a programme for 2-5 year olds providing a safe and fun learning environment for children experiencing social or economic disadvantage to help them reach their developmental milestones
Fermoy/Mitchelstown Community Family Support and Youghal Community Family Support works with children and their parent/carers to achieve positive outcomes in the emotional, social and educational aspects of their lives
How you can get involved this year...
The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon virtual race day goes ahead this year on September 19. But don’t worry, if you can’t do your virtual 6k on that date, you can do it between Friday, September 16 and 26.
Registration this year is as follows;
a) Early Bird, 10 euro = includes a race number and medal
b) After Early Bird Closes = 15 euro There will be the option for people to set up an iDonate fundraising page for registered charities.
You can register for the event at the new site: www.echolive.ie/minimarathon
Also keep an eye on social media @theechominimarathon