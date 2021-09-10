Hands up if you want to take part in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon for COPE

EMPOWERING AND SUPPORTING PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL DISABILITIES

A Cork charity has asked the public to join #TeamCope for The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon this year.

People supported by Cope Foundation, their families and staff are ready for the 40 th celebration of The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon ‘6k Your Way’, which takes place virtually, on Sunday September 19.

The mini marathon is a great fundraising opportunity for Cope Foundation, which supports over 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and or/autism across Cork city and county to live, ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

Anna and Marian, who are supported by Cope Foundation, gearing up for The Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon ‘6k Your Way’, which takes place on Sunday September 19. Picture: Darragh Kane

Cope Foundation welcomes people of different abilities to take part in the virtual event and join #TeamCope to do 6K Your Way. If you are unable to complete your ‘6K Your Way’ on September 19, you can also do it from September 16 to September 26.

Anna who is supported by one of Cope Foundation’s Residential Centres, takes on the Echo Women’s Mini Marathon every year. She is getting ready for the big day and is looking forward to getting new runners for her birthday which will help with her training.

Anna says: “I like running and I have been practicing over the last few weeks. I will run the Mini Marathon in a local park. Afterwards, I’ll come home and celebrate with a party.

"I’ll be taking part with my friend Marian, the staff on the day and anyone who wants to walk on the day as well. I am looking forward to getting my photo taken and getting a medal.

“I hope we have a lovely time this year, best of luck to everyone taking part in this year’s Echo Mini Marathon.”

If you would like to join Anna and #TeamCope for the Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon ’6k Your Way’, please visit https://www.cope-foundation.ie

All funds raised will go towards projects and programmes that empower and support people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across Cork city and county. ABOUT COPE FOUNDATION Cope Foundation supports over 2,800 children and adults of every ability to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’. We work to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person centred services and support.

How you can get involved this year...

The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon virtual race day goes ahead this year on September 19. But don’t worry, if you can’t do your virtual 6k on that date, you can do it between Friday, September 16 and 26.

Registration this year is as follows;

a) Early Bird, 10 euro = includes a race number and medal b) After Early Bird Closes = 15 euro There will be the option for people to set up an iDonate fundraising page for registered charities.

You can register for the event at the new site: www.echolive.ie/minimarathon

Also keep an eye on social media @theechominimarathon