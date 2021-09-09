Mini Marathon call-out: We need your support now more than ever

THE Irish Community Air Ambulance is encouraging people in Munster to take part in The Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon and turn kilometres into missions as it helps more people than ever before.
The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon virtual race day goes ahead this year on September 19. But don’t worry, if you can’t do your virtual 6k on that date, you can do it between Friday, September 16 and 26.
Registration this year is as follows;
a) Early Bird, 10 euro = includes a race number and medal b) After Early Bird Closes = 15 euro There will be the option for people to set up an iDonate fundraising page for registered charities.
You can register for the event at the new site: www.echolive.ie/minimarathon
Also keep an eye on social media @theechominimarathon