Survey shines light on challenges of work-life balance

SOME 55% of Irish women believe they can’t succeed professionally without sacrificing their work-life balance, while 54% avoid going for a promotion because of the potential impact to their work-life balance.

A further 34% of women have considered leaving the workforce altogether and 74% state care responsibilities have increased during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 83% feel guilty about everything they don’t get done.

These are just some of the findings gathered by leadership coaches Angela Smiddy and Ingrid Seim ahead of the launch of SUSTAIN, their female executive group coaching programme.

Speaking on the survey results, Angela Smiddy said: “We already know that women carry the brunt of care work and domestic responsibilities, that this impacts their ability to prioritise their own professional goals and ambitions, and that the pandemic has magnified this.

“The demands on women are coming through clearly in the survey, with 74% stating that their care responsibilities have increased during the pandemic and that they worry about their current workload.

“Four in five (83%) feel guilty about everything they don’t get done, and more than half don’t have time for self-care, career planning or to reflect on how they self-manage.”

Ingrid and Angela, who have coached and worked with women in business for several decades, have sought to add Irish-situated voices to the growing body of international research around gender balance and stress that any solutions put in place need to recognise the root causes behind the current crisis.

Ingrid Seim added: “There are key structural issues at play here and we really need to get better at providing societal and organisational solutions that cater for the lived reality of people and families in Ireland today.

“We need adequate childcare provision, and family friendly work policies. But we also need a more holistic view of what is needed in terms of female leadership development.

"Our survey shows that women are confident leaders in many of the aspects that the traditional narrative considers them not to be. However, very few have role models in terms of work-life balance or are taught how to manage their many responsibilities in a way that doesn’t mean they have to sacrifice their own ambitions.”

Drawing on the survey findings, the launch of the female leadership programme SUSTAIN will home in on the realities facing women leaders every day. The female leadership development programme includes integrated and personalised solutions delivered through a series of masterclasses and one-to-one coaching.

The SUSTAIN programme commences in September 2021 and is currently open for enrolment. A four-month program it will be delivered virtually. For more information see www.sustainfemaleleadership.com.

The Research was conducted by Insightful Works Coaching Solutions and Avenues Consultancy & Coaching. The Research involved an online survey distributed amongst Irish-based female employees of Irish companies and subsidiaries of multinationals. The research was conducted from June 2, 2021 to July 5, 2021.