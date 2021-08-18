Inspirational Cork boy is set to take part in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon

They are all winners.
“Even if we won the Lotto, we would stay the way we are now,” says Therese.
“Our three kids are amazing.”
Enable Ireland is amazing too.
“We can never thank them enough,” says Therese.
“We are very lucky, Adam is so responsive. He took everything on board and did it.”
Adam, who is a go-getter, is taking more steps every day.
“The school is putting down concrete in the yard so that Adam can get around more easily. We’ll be doing the same here at home, it’s a life-long project! Adam is taking more steps every day,” says Therese.
“He is very independent.”
Adam loves getting around with ‘Ted’.
“He’s not reliant on us,” says Therese.
“Adam is set to have surgeries on his legs carried out by Mr Colum Taylor. As soon as we get the date we’re ready.”
The Clarkes are ever-ready to get going for the mini-marathon raising funds for Enable Ireland.
Adam wants others to benefit from the fantastic services Enable Ireland provide.
“He can’t believe people are paying money to see him walk!”
Adam thought he had more work to do.
“He thought he’d have to collect the money himself and deliver the money to Maria in Enable!”
Adam is good at delivering the goods.
“Although he needs 24/7 assistance, our goal for him to be able to communicate has been well and truely squashed. Independence is well within his reach for an amazing quality of life as he is an able problem solver and he loves a challenge.”
On behalf of Enable Ireland Maria Desmond says: “A huge thank you to Adam, Therese, and the rest of the Clarke family and friends for supporting us. All funds raised will go to complete the funding for our new children’s centre in Curraheen where three network teams are based providing services to over 1,500 children.”
Training for a mini-marathon is thirsty work.
“He wants to get a Mr Freeze from the freezer before he says goodbye to you,” says Therese speaking to me on the phone from her home.
“Bye now,” says Adam.
It’s true-this young man doesn’t hang about!
Anyone who would like to support Team Enable call:087-6868333 to donate to adam’s fundraiser:
https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11409893_adam-clarke-s-fundraising-page.html
Anyone who signs up to run the marathon in support of Enable Ireland will receive a complimentary marathon pack including an Enable Ireland t-shirt, snood, trolley disc key-ring, fun snap-band and a 20% off Cummins Sports voucher (for full price stock in-store and online).
The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon virtual race day goes ahead this year on September 19. But don’t worry, if you can’t do your virtual 6k on that date, you can do it between Friday, September 16 and 26.
Registration this year is as follows;
a) Early Bird, 10 euro = includes a race number and medal
b) After Early Bird Closes = 15 euro
There will be the option for people to set up an iDonate fundraising page for registered charities.
You can register for the event at the new site: www.echolive.ie/minimarathon
Also keep an eye on social media @theechominimarathon
Did you take part in the mini marathon in 1982? Or have you taken part in the event for a number of years? Do you have any special stories or memories to share with us? We want to hear from you. We will be sharing them in WoW! over the coming weeks, Email us at elaine.duggan@theecho.ie