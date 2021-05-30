Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 08:00

Watch: Explore Cork city's 400 year old fort... for free

In a new weekly column, we share videos about some of Cork's favourite places and people. Here Dario Cascio, shares his video about Elizabeth Fort in Cork City
Watch: Explore Cork city's 400 year old fort... for free

The Sicilian Wanderer, Dario Cascio visiting Elizabeth Fort in Cork City

Dario Cascio

HOW many cities can claim to have an old, fully accessible and free to visit fort at their very centre?

As I approached the Elizabeth Fort, walking by the stony walls, I could sense the 400 years of history, the cries of wars and rebellions, the desperation of the prisoners waiting for transportation and the silent hope during WW2.

But I was also amazed by how this place has been turned into an historical venue, a touristic spot where people can relive the past of Cork City in a positive way, almost like a celebration of times long gone and the relief of a much better present and future.

And the Cork-Dublin rivalry… Oh that brought me back home for a second!

See, there’s a very similar rivalry in Sicily, between Palermo and Catania and it goes back in time too.

This rivalry is a heated one when it comes to soccer, with the two teams being main characters during their top-flight Serie A time (although now they both lay in the lower series of Italian football).

But we fight about pretty much anything and everything: Who’s got more theatres? Who has more monuments? Where can the best food be found? Is it Arancine or Arancini?

And the list goes on… Hope you’ll enjoy my visit of the Elizabeth Fort, I love this place!

The Sicilian Wanderer Dario Cascio.
The Sicilian Wanderer Dario Cascio.

For more on Dario's work see www.thesicilianwanderer.com/

You can also follow Dario on Facebook and Instagram @thesicilianwanderer

For more videos also see the link below.

Read More

Watch: Have you heard the wonderful legend about Cork's favourite amenity - The Lough?

More in this section

Cork Businesswoman of the Year finalists announced Cork Businesswoman of the Year finalists announced
Baby Bleach Kitchen Danger Dr Michelle O'Driscoll: How we can keep our children safe at home...
Why I swapped life as architect to run bike rental and tour company Why I swapped life as architect to run bike rental and tour company
the sicilian wanderercork city
Julie Helen: Courage and calm in the face of controversial views on disability

Julie Helen: Courage and calm in the face of controversial views on disability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY