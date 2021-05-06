Emer O'Callaghan shares more memories and tips from her wedding day

WE got so many messages of good wishes and people sending congratulations and love after last week’s WOW! spread on our wedding.

We all love a happy ending, and it’s fair to say our big day was certainly not what we had expected, with just six guests in the middle of a pandemic, but it was very real and very authentic and our happy ending.

It’s funny, on rare days like this, the magic that happens. People asked constantly to see more of my wedding pictures so I have shown a few more here. If you missed last week’s, you can catch up on last week's article on the link below.

Brendan and I were married in my home parish in Bishopstown, in the Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit, by family friend Fr Bertie O’Mahony. We got some pictures taken at the Shakey Bridge as this spot reminds me of my late dad.

We then went on with our six guests and had a lovely meal made by my neighbour and family friend, Adrian, head chef in the Cork Vienna Woods Hotel, and the owner Micheal Magner was just so fantastic to us.

There is so much to write about our wedding, and I want to try and be as helpful as I can to those waiting on their own wedding day.

I’d be lying if I said the restrictions on guests didnt bother us, but to anyone reading this unsure about what to do about their upcoming wedding, my advice is just go for it. I know it’s not what any of us wanted or planned for but the day is magical and I don’t know is it the gods of love or our loved ones up in heaven that do this.

We are so glad we did it now and no longer have all that worry and wait, both our families knew these rules were not ours and that level of love and understanding is a huge help to any couple, and for that understanding we will always be so grateful.

RECOMMENDATIONS

There are so many people to thank for helping us make our day so amazing. Firstly, the O’Callaghan and Healy families for all the love and understanding, our bridesmaids, junior bridesmaids, flower girls, and groomsmen, who sat in cars outside the church but stood in for photos.

Karl and Laima of Memories Bridal Boutique, Cork, where I got my beautiful dress and two tier 5 meter Catheral Veil and the blush pink one shoulder bridesmaids’ dresses also.

Emer O'Callaghan with her mother Marie before leaving home. Marie's hat is from Eileen at The Hat Gallery, Bishopstown, and dress from Vanity Fair, Kildare.

Aime O’Shea Designs, who jazzed up my wedding shoes, which I’d got in TK Max Douglas, but got a designer’s personal touch to make them so wow.

A truly special moment for Emer O'Callaghan with her big brother Eddie. Eddie's Suit and shoes are from Tom Murphy Menswear Cork

Brendan and his Dad Jimmy and my brother Eddie’s suits and shoes were all from Tom Murphy Menswear Cork. The flowers were all done and personalised for me by the lovely Tracey in Forist4U, BlackRock, Cork.

Paul of Togher Stationers printed up my mass booklets and did up balloons too. My close friend Pam and her husband Mark minded my dog Princess so well for the day. Princess also had a little doggy wedding dress which was very funny on her.

Clair Butler sang at our mass with no instruments, no microphone,and has the voice of an angel. Wedding Bells, Castlemartyr, provided my white feather shrug and gorgeous pearl clutch bag. Our Rings are from Sharon in E-Jewels Limerick. I really hope I have not forgot anyone!

A SPIN AROUND CORK CITY

The wedding car was from Christy, weddingvintagecarhire@gmail.com, a vintage one, and it was class. Christy was the nicest man ever, he helped me with my dress, and even carried my veil into the church.

My brother Eddie asked Christy could he put a lovely photo of my dad and I together when I was four in the back of the car for our journey over to the church and sure I was nearly in floods when I saw that. “My eye make-up will be ruined, boy,” I said.

I was like the Queen waving out at all the onlookers, everyone waving and beeping back. One poor lady was stepping out of the side door of the church on Washington Street and Christy tooted the horn. Well, she jumped back in the door with fright then laughed and waved when she saw us.

The kindness of strangers all wishing us well was truly special and a big highlight to our day for sure.

The Wedding cake made by Brian Roche of Baker Boy, inspired by Elvis.

THE CAKE

I’m very old fashioned about lots of things, I like a lot of the old fashioned ways. I used love looking at my mum as a bride on her wedding day as a kid and she had a tall crown on her head. Online, I sourced one exactly like it for my wedding. My bridesmaids got me a beautiful wedding keep sake box for it, so please God, I can pass it on in time too.

Emer O'Callaghan at the old door at Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel with her 5 meter two tier Cara veil made in Watergrasshill, which she got with her dress in Memories Bridal Boutique, Feather Shrug from Wedding Bells Castlemartyr, Cork.

I opted for a two tier 5 metre veil so I could walk up the aisle with it down over my face, I felt a bit like a beekeeper and told Eddie: “Walk slow now, I can see nothing here like!”

Another thing we went for that was old school was our wedding cake. Brian from Baker Boy did an outstanding job of a 5 tier biscuit cake, just like the wedding cakes of old.

I’d always loved Elvis Presley’s wedding cake and I used say at home, if I get married I’m gonna get a cake like the King!

So an Elvis cake we had, and I just loved it and yes we are all still eating it! You will see by it a black cat in a frame, that was from my parents’ wedding, my mum wore it on a ribbon with her bouquet. I placed him by our wedding cake in a frame, that cat is over 50 years old now but it was so nice to have something from my parents’ wedding day as part of our too.

THE GROOM

As I said last week, the poor old groom barely gets a look in, all the attention is on the bride, and the pressure to be beautiful with it. I thought Brendan looked so handsome in his tux and his dad Jimmy.

We shop local and supported as many as we could, and this is why, as a businesswoman myself, I really do feel it is so very important now.

PICTURE PERFECT

They say a picture can tell a thousand words. Well, we could not be happier with our amazing photographer Magda Lukas.

Her photos are so intimate and just perfect.

She knew with my job I needed good shots of my make-up, dress, veil everything really, and her attention to detail was phenomenal.

While I tend to squint a lot in the sun, Magda knew when exactly to snap the best angles, we can’t wait to see our wedding album!

Emer O'Callaghan at Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel.

TAN, NAILS AND MAKEUP

It’s not easy being a pandemic bride, I can tell ya, with no access to a hairdresser, beautican, or make-up artist. I was very blessed that I can do all this myself and my tan was St.Tropez Mousse. My sister-in-law Zara, who was my bubble family, did my back for me, and also walked the roads with me every day for months to get wedding ready. All my sisters- in-law helped me so much for my wedding in so many ways.

I love a nice red lipstick so went with a Rimmel matte long stay one. I just curled my own lashes and lashed three coats of Benifit They’re Real Mascara on. I work hard on my skin and did a facial on myself that week and had masked daily for the month.

A big thank-you to everyone who helped make our wedding day so magical.

Emer O’Callaghan Won Irish beauty Therapist of the year and works at Emerald Organic Beauty Products Ltd, trading as Emerald beauty Clinic. A Multi Award Winning Gold standard Therpaist 2008-2021 www.emeraldbeautyclinic.ie follow us on facebook/instagram