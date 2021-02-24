Young Cork woman is set for big movie break in the US

RISING star Shannon Haly could never have imagined that her big break would come in the midst of a global pandemic.

The 22-year-old, from Clogheen, was devastated after being forced to abandon her studies at the renowned Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting.

Shannon might have left New York, but she didn’t give up on her American dream. Now, she has been offered a role in a major production as the daughter of There’s Something About Mary star Matt Dillon.

Unfortunately, her big break now hangs in the balance as she endeavours to secure an artist’s visa.

Megan recalled being told she had landed the role following a Skype audition.

“I haven’t allowed myself to get too excited just in case,” she said, “but I couldn’t believe it when they told me I had the role.”

Shannon is set to play the role of teenager Kate Coughlin in the film Walk. Based on the desegregation of Boston public schools between 1974 and 1976, it depicts a dark period in history filled with racial protests and riots. This was in response to the Massachusetts legislature’s enforcement of the 1965 Racial Imbalance Act, which paved the way for compulsory busing of students between predominantly white and black areas of the city.

Shannon Haly, who has been offered a role in 'Walk'.

The hard control of the desegregation plan played out for more than a decade, influenced Boston politics and contributed to demographic shifts of the city’s school-age population.

Shannon spoke of the importance of the film’s subject matter in creating social awareness.

“This is a girl who is 17 and angry because she has been split up from all her friends,” she explained. “The neighbourhood where she comes from is quite racist. She doesn’t realise that the thinking of the people around her is wrong. This is why racism is such a hard thing to conquer. It is something that is very much ingrained in society. Sometimes that racism can even be subconscious. It’s important we question everything that we’ve been taught. We have to look outside of ourselves to see how we are contributing to a problem, even in a tiny way.”

It won’t be the first time Shannon has stepped back in time. The short film Colleen, which she wrote, directed and starred in, explores the historical oppression of Irish women in the 1970s. Cork woman and musician Elizabeth Murphy was also involved in the project. The short film allowed Shannon to hone her craft.

Shannon Haly, in a scene from her critically acclaimed short film Coleen.

Other projects of hers including Embered Youth, which follows three siblings navigating parental neglect and abuse, which also enjoyed international acclaim.

“Every short film I’ve worked on to date has been such a learning experience,” she said. “You have a group of people creating something together for next to no budget, taking on several roles to make it happen. Sometimes it’s not about waiting until you feel ready to take on a project.

“There’s a wild magic that happens when you jump into something because of the love of it and not because you are rigorously prepared for it.”

Social media has played an important part in Shannon’s career.

“You tell someone you want to pursue the arts and nine times out of 10 they will tell you to make sure you have a plan B. We’re lucky nowadays because through social media we have an audience ready at our fingertips. It’s a lot more accessible now than it ever was.

“I fully believe if you want to pursue a career in the arts, you can make it happen with hard work.”

The actor said it helps to have a supportive family. Her older sister Megan is also making waves as an actor and starred alongside Shannon in Coleen.

“Megan was the first one who said she wanted to study theatre. When I finished school I initially wasn’t going to follow in the same path as her. I went to study filmmaking in the UK. However, when I saw that they were auditioning for the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting, I knew I wanted to try out. I didn’t even tell anyone I was going to the auditions. Since then, acting has been my life. It’s good to have someone in the family who understands the business and how volatile it can be. One minute everything is great, and the next you are lost.”

Now, after years of hard graft, the pair are glad to see their hard work finally paying off.

Shannon remembered how, while attending Stella Adler, she would wake up at 5am each day before class to write her scripts and work late into the evening applying for funding grants and organising shoot dates.

“It has only been during lockdown, having so much time off that I realise how much I was doing.”

Shannon has refused to waste any time, however, and is currently working to improve her Boston accent for the upcoming film Walk.

“The Boston accent has been tricky to master. I’ve been doing coaching on how to improve it.”