Béibhínn, Ailbhe and Sidney

Béibhínn and Ailbhe from Kildare with puppy Sidney. Dad Séan says it's been a challenge but rewarding process: 'Once we went back to work in the autumn he destroyed: his beds, his kennel, every plant that was upright, the swings, the trampoline, put a hole in the shed, and I would often wake up in the morning and see him with my license plate in his mouth. We spent hours on YouTube watching conflicting training videos. Dog training centres were closed or booked out for months. As the winter passed, he calmed down a bit (there wasn't much else to chew!) and we were lucky to get a really good dog trainer there last week (after a few months of a wait). But even though this "goofball" (as the dog trainer called him) has wrecked our heads over the last year, he has changed our lives for the better - our daughters play outside much more and myself and my wife get out walking more because of him. And, as you can probably tell from the picture, it is hard to stay mad with him for too long.'