The pandemic puppy boom
by
Nicole Glennon
Cover Image: Brown Cocker Spaniel puppy looks through the bars of his outdoor kennel, many puppy farms have several puppies squished into small outdoor kennels. Picture: iStock
Dogs are such a comfort,” new puppy parent Emma Langford says.
“I think during a time when the news is so full of awful stuff, and tensions are high and people are at each others' throats… a dog is such a wonderful remedy for all of that.”
Ms Langford and her partner Kennedy O’Brien were one of many who became first-time pawparents during the pandemic. Willow, a border collie and husky mix, came into their lives in October of last year.
“It wasn't really a conscious decision on our part,” Ms Langford explains.
“We were in contact with a rescue in Listowel.. we love the work they do and we've called out there and given them a hand walking dogs a few times, so we've got a good relationship with them. "
With the onset of the pandemic, the couple found they had more time at home and reached out to the shelter to offer to foster a dog for a few months.
“What ended up happening was Willow came in, and on the day that she did, the owner just knew she was the right fit for us and for our situation.”
“The demand for dogs has actually dropped in the last couple of weeks, the prices have fallen quite dramatically.”
Cork’s DAWG has seen similar.
“We've seen the start of the pandemic puppies coming to us,” O’Sullivan admits.
“A lot of the dogs that we currently have for homing that are small, cute, fuzies are under a year old and have things like severe separation anxiety because they've never been left alone.
“It's going to be difficult to find homes for those kinds of dogs.”
Nevertheless, if you want to rehome your dog and give it it’s best chance, Ms O’Sullivan says it’s always best to call a reputable animal welfare charity.
“If it comes to it and your lifestyle is not suitable and you have realized the best choice you can make is to rehome your dog, contact a reputable animal welfare charity, with nice pictures, and an accurate description of the dog's personality.
I had someone from a shelter tell me 'wait for all the grief now, that you shopped and didn't adopt.
A young collie dog has been given a new lease on life thanks to the animal welfare charity: Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) and their stalwart supporters.
“Do not put a dog free to home online and definitely don't dump a dog.
“If you give us time we will find someone to take the dog.”
“We are begging people not to rehome online,” Bristow says, “there’s no assessments of the home or the dog’s need..”
“I've heard people talk about 'getting their investment back.”
"At the peak of the pandemic, people were paying €2,500 to €3,000 for a dog and if it's not working out and they're looking around and seeing they might get €1,000 or €500 for their dog.. but a dog is not a product.”
“We just hope that enough people will have a heart and do the right thing.”
Emma Langford released her single 'Free To Fall', in aid of her unofficial charity partner Dogstrust. The single is still available to buy here
Cork DAWG have an array of dogs looking for their forever home. Click here to visit their website to learn more
2 year old Grinch the Bulldog-Collie cross
Ruby the four year old red and white collie.
Maire O'Donovan, foster mum with Peggy a 10 year old German shepherd, who is looking for a forever home.
Benny, this hunk of a hound, with foster brother
Layla the Lurcher
Bonnie the greyhound.
Pandemic puppy stories
Sabrina and Frank Sinatra
Sabrina from Cork said her beloved pooch Frank Sinatra has really provided a sense of the passage of time during this time. 'As a pandemic pup he's never really had a chance to gain independence and as a result he's a regular feature in my Zoom meetings.'
Louis and Cookie
Louise from Cork got Cookie from Dogs Trust in September after applying to various rescues since the start of the first lockdown. 'She definitely made lockdown easier for all of us.'
Stephen, Kristian and Abby
Stephen and Kristian from Cork were delighted to get Abby from friends during the pandemic. 'She has become the boss of the house.. and she has made our house a home.'
Margaret and Gracie
Margaret from Carlow says lockdown was both the reasoning and the ideal opportunity to get her puppy Gracie. 'She has changed my life.'
Poppy and Mossie
Laura says her daughter Poppy (9) gained a new best friend in golden retriever pup Mossie over lockdown. 'Covid pup. A lot of work, like having another child.' Picture: Nicole Le Saout, Moments Photography
Vanessa and Diego
Vanessa from Tipperary adopted Diego from the OSPCA. ‘We'd been talking about it for ages and we felt that our son was old enough to understand and respect a dog. It's been the best thing ever.'
Béibhínn, Ailbhe and Sidney
Béibhínn and Ailbhe from Kildare with puppy Sidney. Dad Séan says it's been a challenge but rewarding process: 'Once we went back to work in the autumn he destroyed: his beds, his kennel, every plant that was upright, the swings, the trampoline, put a hole in the shed, and I would often wake up in the morning and see him with my license plate in his mouth. We spent hours on YouTube watching conflicting training videos. Dog training centres were closed or booked out for months. As the winter passed, he calmed down a bit (there wasn't much else to chew!) and we were lucky to get a really good dog trainer there last week (after a few months of a wait). But even though this "goofball" (as the dog trainer called him) has wrecked our heads over the last year, he has changed our lives for the better - our daughters play outside much more and myself and my wife get out walking more because of him. And, as you can probably tell from the picture, it is hard to stay mad with him for too long.'
