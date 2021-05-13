Journalists launch legal action against Eoghan Harris

Two journalists have initiated legal proceedings against former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris and social media platform Twitter, alleging campaigns of online abuse.

Mr Harris last week revealed he was one of the operators of the “Barbara Pym” Twitter account and was dropped from his role as a columnist in the Sunday Independent. The account, and at least nine other connected accounts, have been suspended after Twitter said they violated its policies.

In separate statements on Wednesday, Phoenix Law, a Belfast-based law firm, said it was acting on behalf of Irish Examiner political correspondent Aoife Moore and Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris, who have both initiated legal proceedings.

In relation to Ms Moore, the firm said the proceedings sought to identify other parties involved in an alleged “malicious campaign of online abuse” against her.

In relation to Ms Morris, the law firm said she “has issued libel proceedings seeking injunctive relief requiring Eoghan Harris to disclose all fake accounts he has used” to allegedly harass and defame her.

Mr Harris was contacted for comment but did not respond to phone calls.