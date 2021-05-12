Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 21:39

Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson join cast of Proud Family revival

The series will air on the Disney+ streaming platform next year.
By Tom Horton, PA

Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson have joined the cast of the Disney+ streaming platform’s revival of Proud Family.

The animated series, titled The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, is currently in production ahead of its release next year.

Porter and Quinto will voice Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins respectively, the parents of 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

Keke Palmer was previously revealed as the actress who will play Maya.

Johnson will play Michael Collins, the best male friend of main character Penny Proud.

The series will pick up the story of the original programme, which ran from 2001 to 2005, and follow Penny’s adventures with her friends and family.

Zachary Quinto (Ian West/PA)

Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Alvaro Gutierrez, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye and Alisa Reyes will be reprising their roles in the programme.

Disney+ launched in the UK last year.

