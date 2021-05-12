Eight deaths and 448 cases of Covid confirmed

Kenneth Fox

A further eight deaths and 448 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergnecy Team (Nphet) this evening.

They said of the deaths notified today three occurred in March, two occurred in February and three occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

The news comes as Ireland is on track to achieve its summer Covid vaccine targets, after distributing over a quarter of a million doses in a week for the first time.

This morning brought confirmation that almost 253,000 doses were administered between last Tuesday and this Monday.

The State must administer at least a quarter of a million doses every week for the foreseeable future, in order to reach the Government target of vaccinating four out of five adults with a first dose by the end of June.

However, the rollout milestone comes as less than one per cent of people in a high-risk category have received a Covid-19 vaccine.