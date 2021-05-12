A total of 153 outbreaks of Covid in private homes last week

Kenneth Fox

There have been a total of 153 Covid-19 outbreaks in private homes in the past week, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From April 22nd to May 9th there were a total of 311 outbreaks in a number of different settings across the country.

There were also a further 14 general outbreaks in private homes, where it was not that were living together.

With 153 private home outbreaks over the past week, that is down by two from last week when there were 155 outbreaks associated with private homes.

One of the more alarming figures regarding outbreaks was the amount that occurred in schools. During the past week, there were 61 outbreaks related to schools which is 32 more than the previous week.

The HPSC also said there were 15 outbreaks that were linked to community transmission during this period.

In more positive news, there was only one outbreak in nursing homes as the majority of people in those settings have been vaccinated.

In terms of vulnerable populations, the HPSC said there were a total of 10 outbreaks in these settings.

This includes one outbreak in the Roma community, six outbreaks among the Irish Travelling community, one outbreak in a Direct provision centre, one outbreak among people with addictions and a single outbreak in prisons.

Regarding travel, there were three outbreaks related to air travel and six related to other forms of travel.

The HPSC said as of 8am today, there are currently 109 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 34 people in ICU with the virus.

As of Monday, May 10th, a total of 1,882, 635 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. This includes 1,376, 583 first doses of the vaccine which have been administered and 506,052 second doses of Covid vaccine.

Earlier today it was reported that Ireland is on track to achieve its summer Covid vaccine targets, after distributing over a quarter of a million doses in a week for the first time.

This morning brought confirmation that almost 253,000 doses were administered between last Tuesday and this Monday.

The State must administer at least a quarter of a million doses every week for the foreseeable future, in order to reach the Government target of vaccinating four out of five adults with a first dose by the end of June.