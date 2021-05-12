Dundalk admit Covid breach by players

James Cox

Dundalk FC have admitted that players breached Covid-19 regulations after photos emerged of them in the North over the weekend.

A team outing in Belfast on Saturday resulted in Dundalk cancelling first-team training on Tuesday, with all players to undergo Covid-19 tests.

After pictures of several Lilywhites players emerged on social media on Sunday night, they were sent home from training on Monday morning.

All the tests came back negative, but the club has admitted a “serious error of judgement” from those involved in the trip.

“Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad," a club statement read.

“As a result, all players and coaching staff underwent COVID-19 testing on Tuesday morning. The club can confirm that all tests have since returned negative results. After consultation with HSE Live, the club has determined that no further action needs to be taken.”

“Since the advent of the virus, the club has worked in line with the FAI and HSE to ensure a safe environment for all of its players and staff and it is abundantly clear to everyone at Oriel Park that COVID-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all times.

“The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions,” it concluded.