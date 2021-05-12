Veteran Hollywood star Norman Lloyd dies aged 106

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tributes have been paid to the veteran Hollywood actor and producer Norman Lloyd following his death aged 106.

Lloyd, who worked with the likes of Orson Welles, Sir Alfred Hitchcock and Sir Charlie Chaplin, died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, producer Dean Hargrove said.

His best-known roles include playing a villain in Hitchcock’s 1942 spy thriller Saboteur, which ended with his character falling from the top of the Statue Of Liberty.

Lloyd starred as the headmaster in 1989 drama Dead Poets Society and played a doctor in 1980s medical drama series St Elsewhere.

His final film role came in Judd Apatow’s 2015 comedy Trainwreck.

Following Lloyd’s death, Apatow was among those to pay tribute.

He wrote on Instagram: “Norman Lloyd loved to tell stories and make people laugh. I was watching an interview with Ethan Hawke a few months ago and he was talking about being a kid shooting Dead Poets Society.

“He said one day Norman walked up to him and said ‘Pay attention. It isn’t usually like this. This is special’. He said that moment was a giant lesson for him. Every moment with Norman was special.

“He loved to tell this story about his wife Peggy. She was in bed and was very ill. She said to him, ‘Norman, how long have we been married?’ He replied, ‘Seventy years’. She said, ‘I think we’re going to make it’. I miss him already.”

What a career. From Welles to Apatow. #RIP Norman Lloyd. https://t.co/sDCRpgeXgt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2021

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted: “What a career. From Welles to Apatow. #RIP Norman Lloyd.”

US TV journalist Keith Olbermann said: “My dear friend Norman Lloyd has died. He was 106. He would quote things Chaplin, Hitchcock, and Judd Apatow said to him – in the same sentence. He saw his first World Series game in 1928 (‘Babe Ruth tore his pants! We roared!’) and his last in 2017. He was intent on 107.”

New Jersey-born Lloyd, who worked with Chaplin on 1952’s Limelight, collaborated with Welles at New York’s Mercury Theatre.

He was also a producer.

After his work dried up during Hollywood’s blacklist era due to his associations with left-wing performers, Sir Alfred came to his rescue.

He insisted Lloyd be allowed to work on his TV shows Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

Lloyd’s wife of 75 years, Peggy, died in 2011.