Man (70s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Westmeath

A man in his late 70s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that took place on Tuesday at around 7pm, in the Gainstown area of Mullingar.

The man, the sole occupant of a van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Sstation on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.