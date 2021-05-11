Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 20:14

Leicester improve top-four hopes with win over much-changed Manchester United

The Red Devils’ defeat handed the title to local rivals Manchester City.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Caglar Soyuncu’s thumping header gave Leicester’s top-four hopes a huge shot in the arm as they condemned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s scratch Manchester United side to the defeat that saw Manchester City crowned Premier League champions.

The hosts’ 10 changes at Old Trafford gave Brendan Rodgers’ stuttering outfit a great chance to get their Champions League qualification push back on track ahead of playing in their first FA Cup final in 52 years.

Leicester took that opportunity as they won a league match at Old Trafford for the first time since 1998, with Soyuncu sealing a 2-1 triumph after Mason Greenwood had cancelled out Luke Thomas’ stunning early volley.

Second-placed United were assured of a top-four finish regardless of this result, but the loss means City have now wrapped up a third Premier League title in four years.

The Foxes now look well placed to join the Manchester sides in next season’s Champions League, with Thomas’ exquisite volley and a towering Soyuncu header propelling them back to third ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

