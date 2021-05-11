Under-25s spend on hotel staycations, as over-65s spend on airlines

Sarah Mooney

Under-25s have upped their spending on hotel staycations, while over-65s have increased spending on airlines, according to the latest AIB Spend Trend report.

Hotel spending in Ireland surged 30 per cent in April compared to March, ahead of confirmation that hotels would reopen in June and intercounty travel resume in May.

The highest increase in hotel spending came from those under the age of 25, where spending was up 38 per cent, while the lowest increase was among those between the ages of 45 to 54.

Meanwhile, those over the age of 65 recorded the biggest increase in airline spending for the month of April, up 25 per cent on March — signalling that some are looking towards the possibility of international travel later this year.

Those between the ages of 25 to 34 recorded the smallest increase in airline spending, up just 2.2 per cent in April.

Locations

Many of those planning to fly abroad come from Kerry, which recorded one of the highest increases in spending on airlines during the month, with spending up 65 per cent. Spending was also up by 46 per cent among Sligo consumers.

The biggest increase in spending on hotels in Ireland was from those in Carlow, up 47 per cent, followed by those in Clare, up 44 per cent, and Wicklow, up 43 per cent.

The data was compiled from AIB Debit and Credit card spend from over one million transactions between April 1st and 30th.

Overall, spending among consumers in April was up only three per cent on March. April 30th, the day after the roadmap out of lockdown was announced by the Government, recorded the highest level of spending during the month.

Consumer spending was also up in other hospitality sectors including pubs and off-licences

Rachel Naughton, head of SME Banking at AIB said: “Following what has been an extensive lockdown for many businesses, in particular those in the hospitality industry, it’s great to see consumers spending in these sectors again now they have more clarity on when they will reopen.

“During April, consumer spending was also up in other hospitality sectors including pubs and off-licences — up 35 per cent — and in restaurants — up nine per cent — as consumers took advantage of the good weather.

“We hope to see this positive trajectory continue over the coming months. However, it’s important that we continue to keep supporting these businesses where we can as they recover from what has been a devastating 13 months since Covid began to impact them.”