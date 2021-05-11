Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 12:50

Man arrested after spraying petrol on gardaí in Kildare station

Gardaí restrained the man as he attempted to light the liquid
Man arrested after spraying petrol on gardaí in Kildare station

Gardaí have arrested a man following an incident of criminal damage and assault at a Garda station in Kildare.

At around 9pm on Monday evening, a man entered the public office of Newbridge Garda station.

He began to spray a liquid, believed to be petrol, from a container on the environs, Garda members and himself.

Gardaí restrained the man as he attempted to light the liquid.

No physical injuries were reported following the incident.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More in this section

Government and Nphet divided on antigen testing as the country reopens Government and Nphet divided on antigen testing as the country reopens
Businesses reopening today ‘may have to deal with Brexit challenges’ Businesses reopening today ‘may have to deal with Brexit challenges’
Man who strangled wife was due to move out of family home within weeks Man who strangled wife was due to move out of family home within weeks
Public urged not to buy ducklings amid social media trend

Public urged not to buy ducklings amid social media trend

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment