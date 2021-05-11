First look at Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers Of The Flower Moon

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a first look at his latest film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The Oscar-winning actor, 46, stars in the movie alongside Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

In a picture shared to DiCaprio’s social media accounts, he was seen in character as Ernest Burkhart, a white man married to Gladstone’s Mollie Burkhart, a woman of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, Killers Of The Flower Moon follows the murders of wealthy members of the Osage tribe under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s.

It will see DiCaprio once again team up with director Martin Scorsese, having previously worked together on films including The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

DiCaprio was originally set to play the lead role before Plemons joined the project as FBI agent Tom White.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is an Apple TV+ film, with Paramount releasing it theatrically.