Girl secures €72,500 after being electrocuted by lamp

Michael McAleer

A young girl who was electrocuted and suffered a burn injury as she checked a lamp which had been plugged in has settled her High Court action for €72,500.

Caoimhe McGhee was only eight years of age when the accident happened four years ago. Her family had purchased a lamp at their local Woodies DIY store.

Caoimhe McGhee, (now aged 12) Ballyvarey, Castlebar, Co Mayo had through her father William McGhee sued Woodies DIY Ireland Ltd and the European wholesale producer and electrical equipment supplier, Brilliant A.G trading as Light is Life.

The court was told the lamp was purchased from Woodies DIY in Castlebar Co Mayo and it had been supplied to the retailer by Brilliant AG.

In an affidavit to the court Caoimhe’s father William McGhee said while using the lamp and in particular while checking that it was plugged into an electrical socket the accident happened on January 22nd, 2017.

It was claimed that due to the defective nature of the adaptor attached to the two pin plug end of the lamp the protective coverage isolating the electrical components from contact with a person failed and came apart.

The court heard the child had put her right hand down on the plug and was electrocuted and suffered a serious burn injury to her hand.

Liability the judge was told was in issue until recently and while the case had originally been filed for the Circuit Court it had been transferred to the High Court.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the girl had tried to connect the plug on the lamp. He said it was improperly manufactured and she was electrocuted and suffered the burn injury. The judge said the girl has been left with two scars on the back of her hand. Fortunately the judge said there was no damage the tendons in the hand.

Mr Justice Simons said he was satisfied it was a fair settlement and approved it.