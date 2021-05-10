Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 15:42

Active thunderstorm warning for 13 counties

The warning will remain in place until 8pm tonight
A thunderstorm warning from Met Éireann is currently in place for 13 counties.

The status yellow alert affects Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Tipperary.

The forecaster has warned of thundery showers this afternoon and evening, with hail and heavy downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding.

Across the country, widespread showers are forecast to continue this afternoon and evening with a risk of hail.

Highest temperatures will reach 12 to 15 degrees. The showers will gradually become lighter and more isolated early tonight, with clear spells developing.

Further showers will move into western parts of Munster towards morning. Minimum temperatures will drop as low as three to seven degrees.

