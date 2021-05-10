Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 12:47

Booked out Dublin barber expects ‘a lot of terrible mullets’

Barbers and hair salons have opened for the first time since December
Booked out Dublin barber expects ‘a lot of terrible mullets’

By James Ward, PA

A Dublin barber is anticipating “a lot of terrible mullets” as he reopens his doors after months of lockdown.

Personal services such as barbers and hair salons have opened for the first time since December, as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

For the owners of Neighbourhood Threat barbers on Dublin’s Fade Street, that means a lot of hairy, happy customers.

There’s a lot of that, people with hair down to their arses

Owner Aidan Coogan said: “There’s tons of people waiting outside and we’re booked flat out for the weekend. Yeah, it’s great, happy days. We’re remembering how to cut hair again.

“Hopefully that’s the end of it now and we can get a clear run at things.

“There will be a lot of terrible mullets like mine. There’s a lot of that, people with hair down to their arses.”

Personal services have been among the businesses hit hardest by lockdown.

Hair and beauty services have remained largely shuttered for the last six months, opening only briefly in December.

Coronavirus – Mon May 10, 2021
Owner Aidan Coogan with a client at the Neighbourhood Threat barber shop in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Coogan is hoping that when he reopens this time, he will be able to stay open.

He said: “I hope so. Last time it was really busy over the first two or three weeks, then there was a bit of a dip.

“But I think if there’s a line drawn under everything now, we’ll hopefully have some sort of normality.”

More in this section

Lidl boss defends sale of antigen tests as they sell out over weekend Lidl boss defends sale of antigen tests as they sell out over weekend
12,000 businesses to reopen this week with 100,000 people returning to work 12,000 businesses to reopen this week with 100,000 people returning to work
Belfast art fair to feature largest collection of sculptures on island Belfast art fair to feature largest collection of sculptures on island
Six Nations to remain on free-to-air TV after RTÉ and Virgin reach deal

Six Nations to remain on free-to-air TV after RTÉ and Virgin reach deal

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment