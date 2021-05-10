Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 10:45

Six Nations to remain on free-to-air TV after RTÉ and Virgin reach deal

RTÉ will broadcast live Six Nations games for the first time since losing the rights to the tournament in 2015.
James Cox

The Six Nations championship is set to remain on free-to-air television in Ireland after a deal was agreed in principle between RTÉ, Virgin Media and Six Nations Rugby.

Games have been shown on Virign Media since 2018, while the national broadcaster lost the rights to the Guinness Six Nations in 2015.

However, an agreement announced this morning will see some live Six Nations games return to RTÉ in 2022.

Virgin Media will also show games from the Women's Six Nations and the Men's Under-20 tournament for the first time.

RTÉ’s director-general Dee Forbes said the deal was a “win for the Irish public”.

"As competition increases from global players in the sports rights market, we are delighted to work locally with Virgin Media Television, with the aim of serving Irish audiences with fantastic Six Nations action,” Ms Forbes said.

 

