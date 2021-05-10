Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:48

Nine people arrested after gunshot fired in Cork City estate

Gardaí have arrested nine people after a gunshot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork city last night. 
Nine people arrested after gunshot fired in Cork City estate

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested nine people after a gunshot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork city last night.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon, Cork yesterday evening.

A shot was discharged at approximately 5.15pm at the location, no injuries have been reported.

Throughout the evening, gardaí carried out follow up searches at two residences in relation to the incident. Three vehicles were also searched.

A number of weapons were seized and a total of nine people were arrested. This included four men, a male juvenile and four women.

The male juvenile has since been released along with one another woman.

Four men and one woman remain detained at Cork Garda Stations.

Two women are set to appear before Cork District Court, this morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Irish Examiner reports that detectives believe the shooting is linked to an ongoing feud between families which has seen tensions escalate significantly in recent weeks.

Detectives also believe last night's incident will worsen the situation.

More in this section

Lidl boss defends sale of antigen tests as they sell out over weekend Lidl boss defends sale of antigen tests as they sell out over weekend
Ireland steps further out of lockdown Ireland steps further out of lockdown
"Chronic inefficiencies" in mental health services with just 1,000 acute beds in Ireland "Chronic inefficiencies" in mental health services with just 1,000 acute beds in Ireland
12,000 businesses to reopen this week with 100,000 people returning to work

12,000 businesses to reopen this week with 100,000 people returning to work

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment