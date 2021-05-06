Cork house fire victim (75) named

Olivia Kelleher

A 75-year-old man who died following a fire at his home in Ballyphehane in Cork city on Thursday morning has been named locally as Jeremiah O’Connell.

The fire at the house in Connolly Park broke out shortly after 8am.

The alarm was raised by Mr O'Connell's wife and it is believed the blaze originated in the kitchen area of the house.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene, with Mr O'Connell found inside the property.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was later pronounced dead.

The area was sealed off for a technical examination by forensic experts, however, the fire is being treated as a tragic accident.

A file on the incident will be prepared for the Cork Coroner's Court and an inquest will follow as a matter of course.