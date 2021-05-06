Covid: 393 cases, eight deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 393 new cases of Covid-19 and eight additional deaths.

Three of the deaths recorded today occurred in May, two in March and three in February or earlier.

Of today's cases, 175 were men, 211 were woman and 79 per cent were under the age of 45.

Dublin accounted for 173 of the new cases, while there were 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal and 15 in Meath. The remaining 103 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am on Thursday, there were 131 people with the virus in hospital, 36 of whom were in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease.

"More than 30 per cent of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer."

"The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of Covid-19 throughout May and June.

"Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection," Dr Holohan added.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 129.7 cases per 100,000 people, while the five-day moving average of cases is 410.

Donegal continues to have the highest incidence rate in the country with 270.1, followed by Kildare (260.2) and Westmeath (200.5).

Meanwhile, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine is continuing, with the first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being administered in Ireland today.

According to a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), 1,655,866 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the State up to Tuesday, May 4th, of which 1,201,373 were first doses and 454,493 were second.

Homeless people were the first to receive the one-shot jab J&J on Thursday, at a temporary vaccination clinic set up by the HSE in Dublin city centre and hosted by the Salvation Army.

The clinic will provide vaccination for 700 medically vulnerable people living in homeless services over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, people are continuing to register for their vaccine using the HSE portal, which opened to people aged 57 on Thursday morning.

People aged 60-69 can still register on the portal, however, those aged 56 and 55 are asked to wait until Friday, May 7th and Saturday, May 8th respectively. Anyone aged between 50-54 will be invited to register from Sunday, May 9th.