Lidl to stock Covid antigen tests nationwide

Lidl will stock Covid-19 antigen tests across the country from tomorrow.

The supermarket will sell kits of five antigen tests for €24.99 in its 168 stores from May 7th. Customers will be limited to five packs each.

Antigen tests do not require a lab and can return rapid results. However, they are less reliable than PCR testing, which is the most reliable way of knowing if you are currently infected with Covid-19.

JP Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.

“Following our announcement in April that we would be offering free antigen tests to all of our employees, we are pleased to now add these to our range for our shoppers with hopes that they will offer some peace of mind as the country begins to reopen and makes progress through the vaccination programme.

“We know this is a worrying time for everyone, and we urge our shoppers to continue to stringently follow the public health advice. It is our hope that by offering these tests, they will add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice.”

The announcement comes after the retailer committed to offering its 6,000 employees on the island of Ireland a free weekly antigen test from the beginning of April.