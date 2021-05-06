Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 06:20

Dani Dyer set for EastEnders cameo as a cab driver

Her father Danny is part of the soap’s cast
By Tom Horton, PA

Dani Dyer will make a cameo appearance in EastEnders next month.

The reality star, 24, will appear as a cab driver in the BBC One soap.

She will join her father Danny in starring in the programme, in which he plays Mick Carter.

Dani and Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

It is understood she will have a small role in one episode of the soap, which will air next month.

The BBC released a picture of Dani posing behind the wheel of a car while Danny looks on through the window.

Danny joined the EastEnders cast in 2013.

The father and daughter duo have worked together previously and co-host Sorted With The Dyers, an unscripted Spotify podcast.

Dani starred in the 2018 edition of reality show Love Island.

Earlier this year she revealed she had given birth to son Santiago, who is her first child.

