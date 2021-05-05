Previous European finals between English clubs

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City and Chelsea will face each other in this season’s Champions League final.

It will be the third all-English final in the competition and the fifth across European club football.

1972 UEFA Cup – Tottenham v Wolves

On this day in 1972 we won the UEFA Cup by beating Wolves 3-2 on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/caOrjo6L1b — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 17, 2017

Tottenham beat Wolves 3-2 on aggregate over two legs to become the inaugural winners of the newly-formed competition. A 2–1 victory at Molineux proved decisive for Spurs. Martin Chivers scored both goals, with his second a superb strike from 25 yards out with three minutes remaining, either side of Wolves’ equaliser from captain Jim McCalliog.

Wanderers had plenty of work to do in the second leg and it became a mountain to climb after half an hour when Alan Mullery headed the hosts in front. Dave Wagstaffe levelled things up on the night before half-time but Wolves, despite dominating much of the second half at White Hart Lane, could not find another goal and Tottenham lifted the trophy.

2008 Champions League – Man Utd v Chelsea

Manchester United celebrate their 2008 Champions League win against Chelsea (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manchester United beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw in rainy Moscow. Cristiano Ronaldo headed United in front after 26 minutes but Frank Lampard equalised before half-time. Lampard and Didier Drogba saw efforts hit the woodwork before the latter was sent off in extra time for slapping Nemanja Vidic.

Ronaldo had his penalty saved by Petr Cech in the shoot-out to put Chelsea on the brink of victory, but John Terry slipped and missed his potential game-winning spot-kick. Soon after, Edwin van der Sar saved from Nicolas Anelka as United won the trophy for the third time in their history.

2019 Europa League – Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea players celebrate in Baku (Bradley Collyer/PA)

European football history was made in 2019 with all-English finals in both of the continent’s two major competitions. In the Europa League final in Baku, a blistering second-half display from Chelsea saw them earn a 4-1 success against Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring after 49 minutes with a powerful header, before Eden Hazard scored twice and created another goal for Pedro. Alex Iwobi offered Arsenal a brief glimmer of hope but it was the Blues who triumphed in the all-London showdown.

2019 Champions League – Liverpool v Tottenham

Liverpool became European champions for the sixth time in 2019 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool banished the disappointment of their defeat in the previous year’s final by lifting the trophy for the sixth time with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah set the Reds on their way with a controversial penalty after only two minutes when Moussa Sissoko was punished for handball. Liverpool’s lead was doubled three minutes from time by Divock Origi.