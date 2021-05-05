Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 19:36

Adele celebrates 33rd birthday by sharing rare photos

Fans praised the star singer’s pictures which she posted on Instagram.
By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Adele has shared a rare message on social media marking her 33rd birthday.

The London-born singer posted a series of photos captioned “Thirty Free” including one of her frollicking in the sea in a colourful swimsuit.

A second saw her performing a pirouette in a flowing black and white patterned dress, while in a third she posed for the camera in a black and white portrait shot.

Fans were quick to celebrate her birthday with comments praising her looks and featuring love heart emojis.

The pop superstar has not released an album since 2015’s 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

All three of her studio albums so far have been named after the milestone ages she hit during the creative process.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, split from husband Simon Konecki last year.

She has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

