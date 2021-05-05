CAB seize cars, cash and freeze €110k in bank accounts

James Cox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized cars, cash and restrained over €100,000 in bank accounts following an operation across counties Dublin and Kildare.

CAB conducted search operations in Dublin and Kildare this morning with assistance from GNDOCB, ERU, Eastern Region ASU, Eastern Region Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of the following items:

• 191 Mercedes car.

• 211 Skoda Kodiaq.

• €6,300 in cash.

• £3,385 in sterling.

• €110,000 restrained in a number of bank accounts.

• Documentation in relation to the acquisition of a number of properties.

Today’s search operation targeted two organised crime gangs actively involved in drug trafficking nationally.