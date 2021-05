Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the discovery of a man’s body on Cork Street, Dublin last month.

Gardaí in Kevin Street arrested the man in his 20s this morning in relation to the discovery of the body at a Dublin 8 residence on April 29th.

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a south Dublin Garda station on suspicion of murder.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.