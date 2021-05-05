Fundraiser for runner who died in Comeraghs hits €23k after Sonia O'Sullivan memorial race

Sarah Slater

A fundraising campaign in memory of a runner who died in the Comeragh Mountains almost three weeks ago has raised €23,000, after a memorial race was organised by Olympic medallist Sonia O’Sullivan.

The Irishman Running Abroad Virtual 5K In Memory Of Gillian Ryan was held last Sunday, and was run from numerous locations worldwide as part of the Strava running app.

Ms O’Sullivan said: “Our end of April 5k event is in memory of our fallen friend and legend Gillian Ryan. Her family have also set up a fundraising page for the incredible rescue workers brought her home. If you plan to take part please kick in what you can.”

Mrs Ryan’s husband Conor started the fundraising campaign for the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) on GoFundMe, on behalf of his late wife.

Search operation

Mrs Ryan (37) from Ashill, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Co Tipperary went missing on Sunday, April 18th at around 12.45pm close to Coumshingaun Loop trail.

Her remains were found in a steep gully above the lake by rescue teams at 6.30pm the following day following an accident. Mrs Ryan would have turned 38 this coming Saturday.

The alarm was raised when she did not make contact with her husband at 2pm and gardí were called at 3pm.

SEMRA lead the multi-agency search along with the Search And Rescue Dog Association Ireland (SADRA), Rescue 117 of the Irish Coast Guard, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dublin and Wicklow search teams, the Glen of Imaal mountain rescuers and Civil Defence volunteers.

Mrs Ryan, who was a well-known runner and athlete nationally, was laid to rest two weeks ago following her requiem mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, Co Tipperary.