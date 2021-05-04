Two deaths and 383 cases of Covid confirmed

Kenneth Fox

A further two deaths and an additional 383 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There has now been a total of 4,908 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 250,672 confirmed cases of the virus as well.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 194 are men and 189 are women, 79 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 28 years old.

In terms of the location of today's cases, there are 129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 8am today, Nphet said 144 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 41 people are in ICU. There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In terms of the vaccine rollout, Nphet said as of Sunday, May 2nd, 1,604,644 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

A total of 1,159,083 people have received their first dose and 445,561 people have received their second dose

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on 10 May, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated.”

He said collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, do not underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands.

Tonight's figures comes as another walk-in Covid-19 test centre is set to open in the town of Milford in Co Donegal from Wednesday amid ongoing concern about the high number of infections in the county.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted on Tuesday morning that the test centre would open at Milford Mart for three days from Wednesday while the centre in Letterkenny would remain open. He added that additional facilities would be announced as part of the “enhanced response” to Covid-19.

As The Irish Times reports, there are currently three walk-in testing centres operating in Co Cork, two in Dublin and others in counties Kerry, Kildare, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford and Westmeath.